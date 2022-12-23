The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Anonymous $50
In loving memory of Irene Carver. Her many years of working on the Santa Fund will always be remembered. $100
Happy Holidays! $100
World Peace — Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year — from Owen and Stella $50
Doris Champagne and Martha Deandrus $125
In loving memory of my mom, she loved Christmas. We miss her — Caroline Chaplick $25
In thanksgiving for the blessing of our grandchildren, Ryan, Fallon, Emma, Aubrey — From Charlie and Anne Louise $50
My daughter, Jill M. Ramey, so missed, so loved, — Chris Black $50
In loving memory of Ma and Dad Henderson, Ma and Dad Grant, Aunts Margaret Sadie Victoria Janneh and Bonny — Robert + Jo Henderson $25
Merry Christmas to our family and friends, Loreen + Al Augeri $25
In memory of Nancy Haggerty Varnum and all loved ones. — Thomas Varnum $50
In memory of my love John and his sweet mother Kay, I miss you always, Carlene $25
In memory of my cousins Glenn and Dennis, and all my true friends, miss you so much. -Kathy $25
In memory of my parents Carl and Lydia, who first introduced me to the magic of Christmas, miss you forever. -Kathy $50
In memory of our parents Alfred and Barbara Caron, Sam and Santa D’Agostino, In Lieu of Cards $100
In loving memory of Charles and Helen Dobeck, From Justine $50
Merry Christmas to our precious grandchildren — Riley, Caden, Declan, Ainsley, Jaxon + Edward. Love Nana and Baba $100
Anonymous $500
Happy Holidays From C.A.T. $20
In memory of our parents, Janina and Louis Plonowski, our grandparents Aniela and Wojiech Fortuna (Babcia and Dzadziu), Aunt Felicia Rogalski and Uncle Albin Fortuna. Thank you all so much. From Susan and Karen $25
Happy Holidays from Kenny and Lorraine $25
Total: $1,570
Grand total: $69,291
