The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Happy Holidays! From 3Step Sports $5,000
In loving memory of my best friend for 65 years, Alice Sargent Lewis, miss you Al. From Paula Cahow $150
Let there be peace on earth. In memory of to those who have gone before. — James & Martha Fiorentini $100
Joseph, Emma, Richard Rousseau. In loving memory, thinking of family at Christmas time. — Janet Rgan $35
In memory of Amber — M. G. $25
Memory + prayers to the Aibrick family, Mom, Dad, Sister, Brother, and Cousin — Ron & Gloria LeClair $50
In loving memory of Joey Pauta and Debbie Pauta Suliveras, sadly missed by Mom Sandy, and Dad Joe, William, Billy, and Tricia Suliveras, and family. $100
Merry Christmas! The Poirier Family $500
In memory of our loving husband, father, and Bumpa who was delighted in his family. You are missed, Fred! J. Faulkner $40
To give back to families and children in the Greater Lawrence area, for a joyous Christmas! From Service Center of Greater Lawrence $250
Remembering my angel baby at Christmas and always. $50
In memory of my parents John & Kay Bush. Miss you both so very much. Merry heavenly Christmas. $50
Total: $6,350
Grand total: $83,729
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.