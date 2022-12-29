The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of Joseph, Connie, and Bobby Pappalardo, I would like to wish all of my family and friends a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from South Carolina! David Pappalardo $50
Thank you Blessed Mother for accepting God’s plan for His Son to be born. Happy Birthday Jesus! — Ruth $20
In memory of my grandson Brandon Leone never forget you as well as all the deceased members of the Moses and Leone families Merry Christmas to all Therese and Joe Leone $25
In loving memory of our colleagues and friends: Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne + Jesus, you are missed from the James F. Hennessey School Retired Teachers. $250
In loving memory of my son John Paul Lisio & my auntie, Evelyn King, All my love, Carol Lisio-Sackos $50
Merry Christmas to all children including my beautiful family. Lisa, Danny, Robyn & John, Jessica, Bryan, Nick, Tyler, Dylan, Matthew & Caleb & nine Greatgrandchildren. Love ,Carol Lisio-Sackos $50
Merry Christmas to BMR and JAR from me too! $300
In memory of Danny Welch — from David Electrical Contracting LLC $150
In memory of the Byron + Small Families, Charlotte + Doug Small $50
Thomas Defusco $50
Anonymous $50
Gail Weisman $25
Merry Christmas + Happy New Year to all! — Bob + Joyce $25
Total: $1,095
Grand total: $84,824
