The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In loving memory of Joseph, Connie, and Bobby Pappalardo, I would like to wish all of my family and friends a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from South Carolina! David Pappalardo $50

Thank you Blessed Mother for accepting God’s plan for His Son to be born. Happy Birthday Jesus! — Ruth $20

In memory of my grandson Brandon Leone never forget you as well as all the deceased members of the Moses and Leone families Merry Christmas to all Therese and Joe Leone $25

In loving memory of our colleagues and friends: Barbara, Nancy, Bev, Anne + Jesus, you are missed from the James F. Hennessey School Retired Teachers. $250

In loving memory of my son John Paul Lisio & my auntie, Evelyn King, All my love, Carol Lisio-Sackos $50

Merry Christmas to all children including my beautiful family. Lisa, Danny, Robyn & John, Jessica, Bryan, Nick, Tyler, Dylan, Matthew & Caleb & nine Greatgrandchildren. Love ,Carol Lisio-Sackos $50

Merry Christmas to BMR and JAR from me too! $300

In memory of Danny Welch — from David Electrical Contracting LLC $150

In memory of the Byron + Small Families, Charlotte + Doug Small $50

Thomas Defusco $50

Anonymous $50

Gail Weisman $25

Merry Christmas + Happy New Year to all! — Bob + Joyce $25

Total: $1,095

Grand total: $84,824

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you