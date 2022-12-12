The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of the Fitzpatrick and Menghini families, From, Walter, Jim, Rhonda, Ryan, Mark, Heather and Emma. $100
In loving memory of the two Annes, who loved Christmas. From Mary Lou Shaalman $150
In loving memory of our Grandfather, Norman Choquette, and our Great-grandmother, Marion Choquette. From Rich, Ed, Chris, Beth, Dawn and Mike. $40
In loving memory of Charles L. and Evelyn G. Sullivan from Kristen, Katie, Allison, Douglas, Kara, Aiden, Hailee, Abby Mae, Adeline, Casey and Hunter $50
In loving memory of the deceased members of the Rev. James T. O’Reily OSA Division 8, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Lawrence, MA. From, the officers, and members $100
Anonymous $150
In memory of our parents, Frank and Philomena Korycki — Love, Kathy and Frani $100
In memory of the Bergerons + Martels that we love + miss. Blessed Christmas to all. From Ann + Lee Martel $100
Anonymous $100
In memory of my wife Lorraine — Richard J. Marotte $15
In memory of Rita T and James F Dolan $100
In loving memory of husband Terry McGuire + grandson Timothy. From Jacqueline McGuire . $30
Happy Holidays! — Andover Classic Wines $100
In memory of Grampy, Grammy, Nanny, Papa, and Auntie Alice too. For Donna Re, Jayne, Chris and Matt, all of us miss you. $1,000
In memory of Debra Randolph, who loved the Santa Fund so much, you are missed every day. Love Always, Wally + Janice Earnshaw $100
Total: $2,235, Grand total: $57,966
