The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of our parents, Charles Tremblay, Joan Bibeau, and Joseph and Marguerite Gaudette, from Jim and MaryLou. $150
To the memory of my wonderful father, Frederick R. Kuehn. I miss you so much — Merry Christmas from your grateful and loving son. $50
Merry Christmas in memory of my Grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Rudolph C. Kuehn and Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Goller from their Grandson Jeffrey Kuehn. $25
In loving memory of our Mom aka Mimi — Lorraine Hemond Merry Christmas in heaven!! We love & miss you. Mike, Debbie, Jake, Amanda & Brian $50
In loving memory of our Dad aka Grampa — George “Slim” Kannheiser Jr. Merry Christmas in heaven!! We love & miss you. Debbie, Mike, Jake, Amanda & Brian $50
In loving memory of Ann Ball We all miss you! Love Danny, Joe and Melinda, Tina and Eric, Melanie and Rob, Peter and Mary-Jo, and all the grandchildren. $500
For the amends that can’t be made $50
In loving memory of Fred and Mary Minzner, from Ann, Brendan and Casey $50
Merry Christmas $100
Anonymous $100
In loving memory of Fred Nasser. You are missed every day and will forever be in our hearts. Love, Mary, Carol & John $50
Happy Holidays! Kathy & Mike DiTroia $100
In loving memory of too many $40
Anonymous $250
Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas from John and Irene Giblin $100
Total: $1,765
Grand total: $61,806
