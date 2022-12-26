The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Merry Christmas! from Brian Blake at The Brian Blake Revocable Trust.......................... $100
Happy Holidays from Metavante Corporation............. $75
In loving memory of Tom Donahue, The Donahues, Mushow and Puglise Families, we love and miss you, from Ginny, the kids, and Grandchildren................. $50
In loving memory of Dianna Ottaviani from Margaret Hayes $25
In memory of Loved ones, Pat & Jack........................... $25
In memory of John Ingram — Patricia Ingram..................... $100
In loving memory of Bonz — Patricia ..............................................$25
Allen + Phylis Eastman...... $100
In memory of my wife Linda. Missed by Paul, Matthew, Jamie, Colin, Ryan, as well as family members. ...........................................$250
In loving memory of my parents Gordon + Marian Taylor, my husband George W. Arvanitis, my grandchildren Nicholas Arvanitis and Jordan Taylor Sipsey and my dearest friends Maureen Imielkowski and Carol Marsilia from Linda Taylor Arvanitis........$100
Merry Christmas! From Patrick, Lauren, Katharine, and Kristin $500
In loving memory of Mary Larcome, Marie Izzi, and Bill Baker from Margaret................................. $50
In loving memory of John and Margaret Hayes, Julie Kenyon, Justine Riopelle, Margaret Eason, Barbara Currier — Love, Peggy .........................$100
Total: $1,500
Grand total: $77,379
