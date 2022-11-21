The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Anonymous $200
In memory of Marshall T. Daniels Love Dad, Mom and Mareck $20
Merry Christmas from Jack and Alice. $50
In memory of my parents, Ralph and Mary Jones $50
Merry Christmas, happy, healthy & peaceful New Year In memory of Margaret Shepley & Sharon (Shepley) Panorelli Bill $50
Here’s to a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year to all! Anonymous $100
Anonymous $250
Total: $720
Grand total: $21,077
