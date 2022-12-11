The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In memory of Joseph Stanisewski — son, grandson, brother, nephew and navy veteran. We miss you so much — all our love nana & papa. $100

In loving memory of Priscilla, Herbert Howard + Carol Hughes. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Love, Greg + Jane $200

Merry Christmas from all at Morgan Scientific Inc. $250

Happy Holidays! From Anthony R. Difruscia $25

In memory of Joseph Kalil, from his wife Joan. Merry Christmas! $50

In memory of loved ones — Peter Markey $200

Nollaig shona dhuit! In memory of David R. Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel E, Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Sigmund P. Jurewicz, Robert F. Burke and Daniel Burke from Patricia and Kevin Patrick. $100

St. Therese, thank you for favors received — LC $22

In loving memory of Sam and Rose Piazza + Ann & Harry Defusco. From Rita & Bob Defusco. $50

In memory of “Kiko” — Francis Detellis $50

In loving memory of Marion McCarthy and Terry Arsenault. Merry Christmas, love + miss you tons — Your Family XO $100

Merry Christmas! From Charles & Susan Souza $100

Happy Holiday! From Gordon & Nancy Pugh $500

In loving memory of my husband Allan Furneaux, John + Mona Hickey, + Archie + Florence Furneaux... Love Marie $50

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! From Elaine, Brittney, and Tony. $100

Merry Christmas! From J & F Farms, Inc $30

Thank you St. Jude for prayers answered MAF $20

Happy Holidays! From Kevin Berry MD $100

It will never hurt to help others! Work to be kind. From Hicks Builders LLC $250

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Dan & Kyle Morin $50

In loving memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Bolduc. $50

In loving memory of my mother Vivian Croteau. I Love and Miss you dearly! Love Kerry, the girlz and your little guy Chewie! $50

In memory of John, Lucy & Linda Fiorentini + Gary McMillan. $75

In memory of Frank and Gertrude Holtham and Howard and Mildred Brown. $150

Merry Christmas $100

Cherishing memories from Christmases past, and having fun making new ones! With love from the Jackson’s $55

In loving memory of my beloved husband John J. Morrissey $500

You’re thought of every day, MaryAnn Croston, Norma Chapman Pike, Dorothy Sewall Chapman. Love, Lorna $25

In memory of our beloved grandparents, Al & Yvonne Comeau, from Matt & Joe Batal $40

Total: $3,392

Grand total: $55,731

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you