The following are today's contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.
In memory of Joseph Stanisewski — son, grandson, brother, nephew and navy veteran. We miss you so much — all our love nana & papa. $100
In loving memory of Priscilla, Herbert Howard + Carol Hughes. Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season. Love, Greg + Jane $200
Merry Christmas from all at Morgan Scientific Inc. $250
Happy Holidays! From Anthony R. Difruscia $25
In memory of Joseph Kalil, from his wife Joan. Merry Christmas! $50
In memory of loved ones — Peter Markey $200
Nollaig shona dhuit! In memory of David R. Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel E, Burke, Mr. and Mrs. Sigmund P. Jurewicz, Robert F. Burke and Daniel Burke from Patricia and Kevin Patrick. $100
St. Therese, thank you for favors received — LC $22
In loving memory of Sam and Rose Piazza + Ann & Harry Defusco. From Rita & Bob Defusco. $50
In memory of “Kiko” — Francis Detellis $50
In loving memory of Marion McCarthy and Terry Arsenault. Merry Christmas, love + miss you tons — Your Family XO $100
Merry Christmas! From Charles & Susan Souza $100
Happy Holiday! From Gordon & Nancy Pugh $500
In loving memory of my husband Allan Furneaux, John + Mona Hickey, + Archie + Florence Furneaux... Love Marie $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! From Elaine, Brittney, and Tony. $100
Merry Christmas! From J & F Farms, Inc $30
Thank you St. Jude for prayers answered MAF $20
Happy Holidays! From Kevin Berry MD $100
It will never hurt to help others! Work to be kind. From Hicks Builders LLC $250
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Dan & Kyle Morin $50
In loving memory of Elizabeth (Betty) Bolduc. $50
In loving memory of my mother Vivian Croteau. I Love and Miss you dearly! Love Kerry, the girlz and your little guy Chewie! $50
In memory of John, Lucy & Linda Fiorentini + Gary McMillan. $75
In memory of Frank and Gertrude Holtham and Howard and Mildred Brown. $150
Merry Christmas $100
Cherishing memories from Christmases past, and having fun making new ones! With love from the Jackson’s $55
In loving memory of my beloved husband John J. Morrissey $500
You’re thought of every day, MaryAnn Croston, Norma Chapman Pike, Dorothy Sewall Chapman. Love, Lorna $25
In memory of our beloved grandparents, Al & Yvonne Comeau, from Matt & Joe Batal $40
Total: $3,392
Grand total: $55,731
