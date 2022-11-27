The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

Anonymous $200

In loving memory of Bob and Alta Young, from David Jones $50

In memory of our parents, Joe, Margie, Al, and Dottie. Love, Mike + Rosa $25

Merry Christmas — From the Hetheringtons $100

In memory of Joyce Holzman — From Helen $35

Happy Holidays from Shirley + Andy Shea $25

In loving memory of our son Bryan, from Marjorie + Harry Nelson $100

In loving memory of Eugene Pasquelina, Pasquale Vallante, and deceased members of the Vallante and D’Agostino families — From GiGi $20

Fred Jean, Russel Palmer, Pauline Palmee, Dick Kneeland, Alen Jean, Tim Gaudette. Missed by All — Sandy Gaudette, Marcia Kneeland $50

Dick Kneeland, Missed + Loved Forever — Marcia $50

In memory of those who have left us too early, Wendy Theberge, Charles Peikert & Fred Theberge, Sheila Batai, Brianna McCarthy. You are all in our hearts. Merry Christmas. Party with the angels. — Love Sylvia & Don Theberge $50

Donald F. Forte $25

In loving memory of daughter-in-law Kimberly Harrington Doucette, from Caroline Chaplick $25

In memory of mother Anne Dunbar, father Bryes Dunbar + sister Ann Reagan $125

In loving memory of William C. Santos, Theresa Naffah Blessing to All This Christmas, from Celia Rossi $20

In loving memory of Barbara and Sandra Currier, From Colleen Currier $30

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas To All, Even You Two Cats That Don’t Like Me, from William Kaupinis $200

To remember Gail, from Chris Witteveld $100

Total: $1,280

Grand total: $31,486

