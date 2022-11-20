The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, Annual Santa Fund Hole-In-One Golf Tournament 2022 $10,153

Merry Christmas! May all be blessed with holiday spirit. From The Cottones $20

The Pinkerton Academy $100

Charles G. Pringle Foundation $3,000

Happy Holidays, Enterprise Bank $2,500

Terri and Stephen Reddy $200

In loving memory of Mom, Keith, Crystal and all our loved ones gone to heaven. We love and miss you all. Laurie and Ed Amaral, and Maria Zboya $10

Joy to the world, James and Martha Fiorentini $75

In memory of our loved ones, Anonymous $300

In memory of Fred Ball, sadly missed, but not forgotten, Londonderry Self Storage $1,000

Readron Family $50

Tom and Jean Kooken $250

Rockingham Chapter #3 O.E.S $98.50

Merry Christmas from Londonderry Self Storage $1,000

Thomas W. Demerle $50

In loving memory of Joseph, Connie, and Robert Pappalardo $50

In memory of the Kelehers, Lanes, O’Dowds, Hurleys, and Sullivans who made Lawrence home $500

Grand total: $20,356.50

