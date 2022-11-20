The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, Annual Santa Fund Hole-In-One Golf Tournament 2022 $10,153
Merry Christmas! May all be blessed with holiday spirit. From The Cottones $20
The Pinkerton Academy $100
Charles G. Pringle Foundation $3,000
Happy Holidays, Enterprise Bank $2,500
Terri and Stephen Reddy $200
In loving memory of Mom, Keith, Crystal and all our loved ones gone to heaven. We love and miss you all. Laurie and Ed Amaral, and Maria Zboya $10
Joy to the world, James and Martha Fiorentini $75
In memory of our loved ones, Anonymous $300
In memory of Fred Ball, sadly missed, but not forgotten, Londonderry Self Storage $1,000
Readron Family $50
Tom and Jean Kooken $250
Rockingham Chapter #3 O.E.S $98.50
Merry Christmas from Londonderry Self Storage $1,000
Thomas W. Demerle $50
In loving memory of Joseph, Connie, and Robert Pappalardo $50
In memory of the Kelehers, Lanes, O’Dowds, Hurleys, and Sullivans who made Lawrence home $500
Grand total: $20,356.50
