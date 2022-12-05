The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of my parents — Janice Lynch $50
Merry Christmas! In memory of Mom + Dad Paul, Mom + Dad Legare, Brother-In-Law George — Denise Paul $100
In memory of Shirley, Fred, John, Wayne, Kevin + Stephen Gotto — Geraldine Simonelli $50
Anonymous $25
In loving memory of William D. Cox, Beatrice M. Cox, Joseph H. Cox and Paula M. Cox — Bill Cox $100
Anonymous $50
Merry Christmas, Ed + Barbara Rostosky $50
Anonymous $100
Mike, Matt, Sam, Zach, Emma — Love from Grandma $25
Lou: I miss you more + more every day: I’ll love you forever + ever (RIP) — Danny $25
In loving memory of the Koslowski and LaRose family — Gary +Kathleen Koslowski $50
In loving memory of all our departed family and friends. $100
In memory of Big D, Love from Bozo + Sunshine $50
In memory of Bob — Janice Gosselin $50
Happy Holidays — Carolyn N. Bergkuist $200
Happy Holidays — Connie + Fred Glore $100
Happy Holidays — Sally Bertrand $100
In memory of David, from Ellen and Jenn $100
In memory of the deceased members of the Mack and J Desisto families. — Maureen Desisto $20
In memory of aunt Joane and cousin Alice — Deobrah Suplinskas $10
Total: $1,355
Grand total: $42,520
