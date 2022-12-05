The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In memory of my parents — Janice Lynch $50

Merry Christmas! In memory of Mom + Dad Paul, Mom + Dad Legare, Brother-In-Law George — Denise Paul $100

In memory of Shirley, Fred, John, Wayne, Kevin + Stephen Gotto — Geraldine Simonelli $50

Anonymous $25

In loving memory of William D. Cox, Beatrice M. Cox, Joseph H. Cox and Paula M. Cox — Bill Cox $100

Anonymous $50

Merry Christmas, Ed + Barbara Rostosky $50

Anonymous $100

Mike, Matt, Sam, Zach, Emma — Love from Grandma $25

Lou: I miss you more + more every day: I’ll love you forever + ever (RIP) — Danny $25

In loving memory of the Koslowski and LaRose family — Gary +Kathleen Koslowski $50

In loving memory of all our departed family and friends. $100

In memory of Big D, Love from Bozo + Sunshine $50

In memory of Bob — Janice Gosselin $50

Happy Holidays — Carolyn N. Bergkuist $200

Happy Holidays — Connie + Fred Glore $100

Happy Holidays — Sally Bertrand $100

In memory of David, from Ellen and Jenn $100

In memory of the deceased members of the Mack and J Desisto families. — Maureen Desisto $20

In memory of aunt Joane and cousin Alice — Deobrah Suplinskas $10

Total: $1,355

Grand total: $42,520

