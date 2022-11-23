The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of all our family and friends. Wally and Kathy $100
Anonymous $25
Merry Christmas! From LCW CPAs $250
To the LoPiano, Giarrusso, and Torto family. Because of you I’m living the dream. Neil G. $50
In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. Gerard Ford who made every Christmas magical for our family even when there were very little funds. May all families experience the joy of Christmas and appreciate the time spent together. Love, Jeanne $100
Merry Christmas!!! Mike, Lisa and Chris $100
In loving memory of our parents Wanda and Ted Lee and Bob Komusin, and all members of the Lee, Charewicz, Komusin, and Stewart families! In gratitude for our grandson, James Edward — GG and Pop Pop love you very much! $100
Happy Holidays $10
Total: $735
Grand total: $21,811
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.