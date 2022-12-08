The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
To all the beautiful children — Cindy Lanza $50
In loving memory of Anita Garabedian, Slip and Elaine Madigan, and Grace Sanborn from Matt and Erin $50
In memory of Francis J. Macdonald and all the deceased members of the Macdonald and Santagati families. Wishing all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! — Nina Macdonald $100
In memory of lost relatives — Brenda Birdsall $50
Denis & Cheryl Goguen $400
In loving memory of our son, Phillip Nastasia. Love you and miss you, Mom & Dad $100
Terri & Stephen Reddy $200
I have the best memories of my childhood. Thank you for that Mom. I miss you so much. $25
Thank you, Joycie, for all the cherished memories of Christmas’ past. I think of them every day and wish there could have been more. I miss you so much. $25
In loving memory of Albert & Irene Alartosky, Cheryl & David Alartosky, Mary Greene & Helen Matuk. Forever in our hearts, From Rick & Judy $25
In memory of our little peanut, Merry Christmas! — Regina Giglio $25
Remembering with Love & memories of Christmases past our parents, grandparents, aunts & uncle. The Lutz & Medwid families. $50
Happy Holidays $100
In loving memory of: Elizabeth Tenanty, George Tenanty and Edmund “Ned” Barry $100
Make wonderful Christmas memories for all children! May we have peace and kindness in the New Year! Diane $50
MGR Electrical Contracting Inc. $500
Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas! $250
In memory of Victor & Dorothy Guertin & Rick. Merry Christmas, Maureen $150
Merry Christmas — In loving memory of my parents Arthur and Gloria Lidstone and my sister Deborah (Lidstone) John. You are dearly missed and loved so much, Liz $150
My grandchildren are learning how to share their blessings. This gift comes from Lennox, Kennedy, and Miles McDonald. (and soon to be fourth grandchild in May!) May they always share their abundance. Love, Nana McDonald $50
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to All! In loving memory of our family members, Oliver and Dorothy Schrumpf, Frank and Dorothy Dolan and Frank and Eileen O’Leary. $50
Anonymous $250
Merry Christmas to all people. Anonymous $25
In memory of Paula Roche who loved this time of year. She loved to give as that was her greatest joy. From her husband Jim that misses her so much. $100
Happy Holidays to all. from Alan and Carol LeBovidge $500
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at Burke and Sons Plumbing and Heating Inc. $200
In loving memory of Margy and Gramps and Mom and Dad, who made all our family celebrations wonderful. From Victor J. Mill III $100
Total: $3,775
Grand total: $47,685
