The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund. In loving memory of Marilyn R. Smith — William J. Smith $100 Merry Christmas to all! — David B. Cox $125 In loving memory of Jacob Eyssi, missed every day, from your wife Elaine, 5 Daughters, and 8 Grandkids $50 In loving memory of parents, Frank & Sarah Moran, Sister, Kathleen Faucher, and brother, Farrell Moran. Always in our Hearts. From Family $50 Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy, Peaceful New Year! — Eleanor Kelley $15 In loving memory of Dona + Joseph Mailloux, from his wife Isabelle and Family $100 In memory of John, Buddy, Alan, Pat, Bill, Jean, Norman, Parents + Grandparents from Louise $100 In loving memory of Fred, Antoinette + Phyllis, Miss you guys — Joe $100 In memory of our parents cousin Bill and dear friends Tykie + John Lundy + Thom Burke, Love Sis + Scotty $50 In loving memory of my wife, Phyllis, From her husband John $25 Total: $715 Grand total: $63,671
