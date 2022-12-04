The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of Stuart MacIntire — Barbara MacIntire $200
Merry Christmas, we miss you Na, Pa, Mom and Dad — Joe and Sarah Maguire $50
Merry Christmas and a healthy, peaceful New Year — Joanne Fournier $100
Merry Christmas to all from Demers Plate Glass $500
ENH of Methuen $200
In loving memory of Leo and Barbara Desrocher — Sandra McCormack $25
In loving memory of John J. McCormack — we miss you. Sandra — Mike — Jim and Tim $50
In loving memory of our grandparents Love, Allison, Steven and Caroline $250
In memory of Teresa Loiacono our little angel Love Mom, Dad and sisters Angela.Ann and Marie $50
Merry Christmas to all! $75
In loving memory of our parents, Rose and Tony Russo, Anna and Vincent Kleponis, from Ileana and Joe Kleponis. $100
In memory of the best dad and grampy of all time — the man, the myth, the legend — Dan King. Miss you so much, love you forever. $200
In loving memory of Thomas Busta, Sr. From Grace, Tommy, Brian, and Brenda $100
In memory of my loving wife Midge and daughter Di Di, Love Ted $100
Anonymous $100
Happy Holidays from Longmeadow Ladies Circle $50
In loving memory of Paul and Annette Munier. Anonymous $25
Anonymous $100
In memory of our wonderful parents, Tom & Margaret Flynn and Alex & Kay Giarrusso. $50
In memory of Jeff Donahue. Love, Michael, Cynthia, and family $5
In memory of our nephew and cousin, Travis Caffrey Schwidder. We miss you. Love your aunts, uncles, and cousins $10
In memory of our grandson, Travis Caffrey Schwidder, always in our hearts. Love, Grampie and CC $10
In memory of our son and brother, Travis Caffrey Swidder, we miss you. Love Dad, Mom, Gavin, Brayden and Maya $25
In memory of Jack Garvin. Love Michael, Cynthia, Erin, Keri, Meghan, and Kara $5
In loving memory of John J. Caffrey, III who is sadly missed. Love Michael, Cynthia, Erin, Keri, Meghan, and Kara $5
In memory of auntie Betty Keleher, uncle John Keleher, aunt Alice Keleher and uncle Joe Keleher who are sadly missed. Love Michael, Cynthia, Erin, Keri, Meghan and Kara $10
In loving memory of our grampie Caffrey... With all our love... Katie, Michael, Julie, Erin, Keri, Meghan, and Kara $10
In loving memory of grampa Phil, great grampa Carl, great grammie Sanford, Cole Daniel Murphy and deceased members of the Long and Sanford families, who are sadly missed. Love, Michael, Debbie, Chad, Jarrad, Corey, and Heather $10
In loving memory of Jack, June, Michael McLaughlin, and our brother-in-law, Joseph W. Lawlor, Jr. who are sadly missed from Tricia, Alexandra, and Marco $10
In loving memory of my husband, Joseph W. Lawlor, Jr. who is sadly missed. From Debbie $15
In loving memory of our grampa Johnny and Nana Shirley who have given us so many wonderful memories! Love, Chad, Jarrad, Corey, and Heather $5
In loving memory of our dad, Joseph W. Lawlor, Jr., who will always be in our hearts. Happy 69TH Birthday! Love Your sons, Chad, Jarrad, and Corey $15
In loving memory of grampa Dick who has given us so many fantastic memories!!!!! We miss you so much. Love your 12 grandchildren $12
In loving memory of our dad, Richard K. MacDonald. Love Your 4 Daughters $20
In loving memory of my husband, Richard K. MacDonald, my son-in-law, Joseph W. Lawlor, Jr., Mama and Dad Higgins and Macdonald. Miss you all so very much, From Rita $25
In loving memory of our uncle and brother-in-law, Joseph W. Lawlor, Jr. from Judy, Michael, and Joseph $5
In loving memory of my friends, Mardy Cashman and Todd Belvins from Debbie $5
In loving memory of our Nana, Catherine Higgins, our Uncle Harold Higgins, Aunt Anne Higgins, Aunt Ruth Higgins, our cousin, Billy Higgins, and our dear friends, Michael McLaughlin and Nanci Ross, who are sadly missed from the MacDonald Clan. $15
In loving memory of Ashley Keohan, who is sadly missed. Love, Chris, Judy and Samantha $50
Total: $2,325
Grand total: $41,415
