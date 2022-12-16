The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of Bob — Barbara Patnaude $150
Remembering Merry Christmases past. — Elaine Hines $75
In loving memory of our parents + grandparents. Merry Christmas, From the Otis Family! $50
In loving memory of Herbert D. Kelly, Father, Veteran, Role Model. RIP. — Duncan P. Kelly $25
With the fondest memories of Louise Maria Ponti, our Christmas Angel, From all the Ponti’s, Bernardin’s, and LeBrun’s $50
In loving memory of Thomas and Helen Napolitano & David and Elaine Pickles & all deceased members of the Napolitano-Crescimano & Pickles-Campbell families. May your souls be resting in Christ’s light. You are so deeply loved and missed — The Pickles $25
Merry Christmas to our friends and family — Teckla + Doug $100
In memory of Park and Roy Families $250
Merry Christmas from Gary & Barbara $50
In memory of all our loved ones in Heaven. Love Rick and Sue $50
in loving memory of Kevin Crawford $100
Merry Christmas to S,L,N and Best Wishes for a Happy, Healthy New Year from F,B,J $100
In memory of my husband, Russ, and my granddaughter, Amy. With love at Christmas and always, Carolyn $25
Total: $1,050
Grand total: $62,956
