The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of my husband, Slim Kannheiser. Missing you this day and everyday. Love, Sandi $50
In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Walter J. Coleman and Eileen B. Mulcahy, with love from Nancy, Gary, and Sarah $100
In loving memory John M. Corliss 12/17/97 25 years. Missing you always, loved by wife, son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, family and friends. ‘Our candles will burn on Christmas Eve.” $25
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin. We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year- Anonymous $50
Groot sends Love and Best Wishes for a very Merry Christmas and a New Year of Peace and Good Health to Iron Man and Captain America!! $300
Anonymous $50
Merry Christmas, in loving memory of Mom and Dad, — Fred Callanen $100
Merry Christmas from Henry $25
Total: $700
Grand total: $64,471
