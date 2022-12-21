The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Peace on Earth to all! — Michael and Sharon McNeil $100
Merry Christmas from Nanny and 2 Grandsons $100
In memory of my husband Paul, my sisters Joyce and Donna, and Ma and Dad. Love, Pat Goodrich $125
In loving memory of deceased family members of the Rogers, Sanzica, O’Leary + Howes families — Mary Rogers $100
I miss you more each day Bobbie, your beloved wife — From Beanie $100
In loving memory of 1st Sgt. Tim Luke, The Sweeney Family. $50
Anonymous $50
Happy Holidays! Anonymous $50
In loving memory of James J. O’Sullivan and Beryl C. O’Sullivan $100
In loving memory of our son, Billy. Bill and Barbara Lessard $25
In memory of my dad, Gerard Gosselin, grandparents, Mr. Mrs. Raymond Gosselin and Mr. Mrs. Louis Saindon. $75
In loving memory of Jeff Duncan from his family, Corin, Doug, Bea, Ali, and Ben $250
In memory of Anna Songalo — Charlie & Joan $50
In memory of deceased family members. Merry Christmas Al & Leslie $100
On behalf of the Officers and Members of North Andover Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2104 $100
In loving memory of Grammy, Gramps and Pappy, love, Holly, Sam, Joey and Amanda. $100
In loving memory of Dave “Pappy Dave” Hall, from Holly, Sam and Joey. $50
In loving memory of Sheila Jameson, love, Holly, Sam and Joey. $50
Total: $1,575.
Grand total: $66,046
