The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

Peace on Earth to all! — Michael and Sharon McNeil $100

Merry Christmas from Nanny and 2 Grandsons $100

In memory of my husband Paul, my sisters Joyce and Donna, and Ma and Dad. Love, Pat Goodrich $125

In loving memory of deceased family members of the Rogers, Sanzica, O’Leary + Howes families — Mary Rogers $100

I miss you more each day Bobbie, your beloved wife — From Beanie $100

In loving memory of 1st Sgt. Tim Luke, The Sweeney Family. $50

Anonymous $50

Happy Holidays! Anonymous $50

In loving memory of James J. O’Sullivan and Beryl C. O’Sullivan $100

In loving memory of our son, Billy. Bill and Barbara Lessard $25

In memory of my dad, Gerard Gosselin, grandparents, Mr. Mrs. Raymond Gosselin and Mr. Mrs. Louis Saindon. $75

In loving memory of Jeff Duncan from his family, Corin, Doug, Bea, Ali, and Ben $250

In memory of Anna Songalo — Charlie & Joan $50

In memory of deceased family members. Merry Christmas Al & Leslie $100

On behalf of the Officers and Members of North Andover Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2104 $100

In loving memory of Grammy, Gramps and Pappy, love, Holly, Sam, Joey and Amanda. $100

In loving memory of Dave “Pappy Dave” Hall, from Holly, Sam and Joey. $50

In loving memory of Sheila Jameson, love, Holly, Sam and Joey. $50

Total: $1,575.

Grand total: $66,046

