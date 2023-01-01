The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of our loved ones, Anonymous $300
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, from the Enterprise Bank $2,500
Merry Christmas from Carol and Pete Bashkoian $150
Merry Christmas from the Howe Family $50
Anonymous $25
In loving memory of Cheryl Day from Family + Friends $100
Remembering our mom every day of the year, love your two daughters Fran Lavallee + Peggy Leotta $50
Happy Holidays from The Andover Companies! $280
Thomas Demerle $50
In memory of my son Frank D. Salmon. He loved the joy Christmas brought. Forever in my heart and prayers - Mom $25
In memory of Angels + Agatha + Connie Fisichella $100
Joseph + Ann Nerden $50
For the deceased members of the Small and Sheridan families from Patrick L. Small $50
Anthony Wimmer $50
Merry Christmas - Virgina Amore $20
Earl and Jude Svendsen $50
Happy Holidays from Physical Sciences Ins. $1,670
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all our family + friends + remembrance of those lost - Tony + Eileen Forte $25
Merry Christmas to all and Happy New Year from Lori and Gregg Rodenhiser $50
In memory of departed colleagues who taught at the Bruce School Annex, from Cathy $100
In loving memory of Edmund and Doris Hajjar - Eddie $75
In memory of Bob + Brenda Maurais and Jack + Stella Daly who always gave us love and wonderful Christmases. - Tom + Laura Daly $100
In loving memory of Gerhard + Thomas, we miss you. - Dagmar Schnellinger $50
In loving memory of Dana, Memere and Papa, and Harold - Diane Muise $25
In memory of Fred Blanchette from Janette $25
Robert and Linda Collamore $50
In memory of the NOEL Family - Leo, Wilda + Richard. Love, Lucille + Diana $25
Happy Holidays from Kody & Company Inc. $50
Mildred Lynch $50
In memory of my parents, John + Ann Piazza, my sisters Kathleen, Patricia, Veronica, and Rita. Miss and love you all - Joann Piazza $100
In memory of Carol Smith Vioiqe Chanel Pellerin. Miss all of you very much. Debora Pellerin $10
Paul and Natalie Bradley $50
Lawrence Teachers Union $250
In loving memory of Darren Zuill, Ruth and Albert Coates, Ted and Harriett Cahow, MaryAnn Coates, Deborah Coates and John Zuill. Peace and Love. Steve and Paula Cahow $150
Women's Evening Circle at West Parish Church, Andover, Ma $150
In loving memory of Thomas, Helen and Tom Wefers from James, Amy, Caroline and Juliet Clark $150
Total: $6,855
Grand total: $92,454
