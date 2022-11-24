The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
For the children! $500
Anonymous $100
In gratitude to Jesus for his care and provision. $20
In memory of my special friend, Berniece L. Ventrillo. Gone, but not forgotten, and sadly missed by Kathy Cravino. $10
In memory of James and Lillian Demand, John and Catherine Madigan, Francis (Slip) and Elaine Madigan, William Madigan, Carl and Doris Dwinnells, and Earl and Arline Howker. Loved and missed by Kathy Cravino $20
In loving memory of wonderful parents, James D. and Melva L. Madigan, and Anthony J. and Laura M. Cravino. Also, brother David J. Madigan. Missed dearly throughout the year by Kathy Cravino. $50
In loving memory of my husband and best friend, James (Jim) Cravino. Beautiful memories, silently kept, of a wonderful husband, I’ll never forget. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Love forever, Wife Kathy $100
In memory of Romaine and Jake Shea. From a good friend, Claire Forte $50
In memory of Kevin M. Golden $25
In loving memory of our mother. She devoted her life to raising her three children alone. From her children 2022 $50
Charles G Pringle Foundation $4,000
Trinitarian Congregational Church $500
In loving memory of the brightest angel in the sky; Doris “Dodo” Boutin. The Boutin Family $50
Wishing you a happy and healthy holiday season. Warm regards, Holy Family Hospital Medical Staff $500
In memory of Marian and Michael Christensen $50
In memory of my beloved mother, Connie Torrisi. From, Gloriua Philbrick $50
For my husband, Bill, and our children, Ellen and David. Lovingly, Jill and Mom $50
In loving memory of Helen and Al, Phyllis and Earl from Billy and Susan $100
Total: $6,225.00
Grand total: $28,036
