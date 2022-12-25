The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Anonymous $50
In memory of Paul H. Lawson, from his wife Marie + Family, and in memory of Lucia + Leonide Ouellette from their daughter Marie Lawson + Family. $100
David and Ann Milmore $50
In remembrance of Hank and Mary Woelfel at this Holiday Season, may you have a Merry Christmas and a healthy, memorable New Year! — T, T, R, C, E, and H $100
In loving memory of Thomas, Claire, Alan, and Tom Hoyt. Forever in our hearts. Donna + Dave $75
Nicole Reynolds is a teacher and after school advisor for a club called the LEAD Team at John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School in Haverhill. This year the school decided to donate half their proceeds towards the Santa Fund! Merry Christmas! $350
Merry Christmas to the children of Lawrence! from Western Union Financial Services INC. $100
In loving memory of Raymond J. Richard — Carol $25
Merry Christmas + Happy New Year — Helene Pilch $25
Happy Holidays from everyone at The Andover Companies! $5,018
Remembering our great-grandparents Alfons and Teresa Pilat, our aunt Patricia Ferris, our cousins Sandra Hardgrove, Linda Maclean & Bill Hardgrove, From Nicholas and Matthew Ferrara, Emily, Becca and Sam Wall, and Lily, Lexi, and Maddoc Pilat. $45
In memory of Christmas past, The Braichen Family $100
With thanks to The Blessed Virgin, St. Jude and the Sacred Heart of Jesus for answered prayers, JMR. $25
In loving memory of Diane Farelli $100
In honor of Ellen, a wonderful and loving mother and wife $100
In loving memory of John Leong and Cheng Lai How, Anonymous $100
In loving memory of Alfio and Nellie Faro, Anonymous $100
Happy Holidays from Janet Cowan $25
Cheers to a Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a peaceful new year! $50
Anonymous. In memory of RH Patten and MD Lahti. In our hearts forever $50
Total: $6,588
Grand total: $75,879
