The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of our papa John M. McGravey, from Nanny, Ben, and Alexander $100
In memory of Frank and Elizabeth Dushame, John, Mary and Anne Davis, Martha Murnane, Sarah Mortenson, Jay Dushame, and Frank and Mavis Dushame. Love, Beth, Billy, Michael, Aimie, Nolan, Henry, Calvin, Matthew, Michelle, Nayleigh, Aubrey Davis. $25
In memory of Calvin, Warren (Buster), and Marilyn Deyermond, Dale, Fred and Brittany Childs, Harold (Billy) Dushame, Al and Peg Mortenson and Dave Muller. Love, Beth, Billy, Michael, Aimie, Nolan, Henry, Calvin, Matthew, Michelle, Nayleigh and Aubrey. $25
In memory of my brothers Steve & Richard O’Brien, from Gerry Murphy $25
In memory of the North Andover Knights of Columbus deceased brothers in the past year. Frank Nash, Kenneth Collins, Michael Bruno, Charles Liety, Edward Champy & Past Grand Knight Hugh Brown, from the Knights of Columbus $100
In loving memory of our precious dog Moss forever in our hearts. From The Pacheco Family $20
In loving memory of my papa Gus D’angelo — Love John Pacheco $20
Merry Christmas to all from our team, Kannan & Pricone Plumbing & Heating INC. $250
In loving memory of our grandparents Ann & Tony Perillo — Love John & Greg Pacheco $20
From the Miller Family Fund $75
Merry Christmas from all of us at Don Kennett Inc. $100
Merry Christmas! From Ted + Barb $100
Happy Holidays! From Barbara Fogg $60
In loving memory of — Gerry and Billy Page, Sebastiano (Tom) Carta, Al and Millye Berman, Thomas (Tom) Carta Sr, George M. Poisson, Kevin Michael O’Shea. From Phil and Kathy Berman $144
Best wishes to all for a joyous holiday season, from the Medical Staff at Lawrence General $500
Safe + Happy Holidays to All $100
In loving memory of our parents, our grandparents and my great grandparents. Merry Christmas to you all up in heaven. Mr. & Mrs. Chester Muskewicz, Mr. & Mrs. John Foisy + Michael, Mr. Walter Kozdachuk, Mrs. Carolyn Agostino. Love, The Foisy Family $50
Anonymous $50
In memory of our parents Alice and Harold Parshley and Jim and Marge Crane. From James Crane $20
The 343 FDNY never to be forgotten. From Jim and Gail Crane $20
In loving memory of Billy Baker. The best Dad and Papa! Miss you. Julie, Brian, Ryan, Tyler and Brittany $50
Total: $1,854
Grand total: $37,035
