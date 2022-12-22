The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In loving memory of my son Kevin, my sister Diane Whiteley, my father James A. Wentworth, his brothers Cliff, Roy, George, Bill and Francis, Grammy, my dear mother-in-law Margaret Gallant, and Pa Fred Gallant. Merry Christmas to all, From Patricia $50

Donald G. and Maria R. Baribeau $250

In loving memory of our son-in-law, Don Taylor and prayers for our daughter, Sheri, Granddaughter Faith, and Grandson Reese for their loss. — Love, Tom and Donna DiStefano $10

In loving memory of my first childhood friend, Janice (Summers) Lynch, Love Donna $10

In loving memory of our precious godchild, Sarah Thibodeau, our brother Frank Bodenrader Jr., our sister-in-law, Judy DiStefano, our parents Frank and Mary DiStefano, and Charles Wilson Sr., and Eleanor (Wilson) Lee. Love, Rom and Donna DiStefano $25

Christine M. Callahan $10

Robert J. and Patricia B. Harrington $75

In memory of Mary Debra Bennert, Love Kathy and Joe Carroll $100

Remembering Joe + Cecile Cyr and Bette Jane, From Jaqueline C. Lewis $100

In loving memory of my parents, Wally and Mildred Strauten, From Jen $100

In memory of all members of the Pellerin, Frechette, Giarrusso, and Guesetto family members. May you have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year. Ken + Donna Pellerin $100

In memory of our parents Salvatore, Grace, Fred + Mary. Also, Benji + brother-in-law Jimmy. Love Alfred and Rosemary Pappalardo $30

For our Nana Bana and our Nonna, we love you and miss you. — Anthony and Sofia $20

Peter and Maryelise Dibenedetto $50

Andrew E. Rouse $25

In memory of Arzoonian Family, Sara, Arvidis, Mary Jane, Agnes, Peggy, Michael (My Love) (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150

In special memory for John Leeman, Mike Kentopian, Mary Tingley, Hajrah Najarian, Morie + Robbie Capilti (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150

In memory of Mary + Frank Rapaglia, Nana + Nono Grazio, Theresa A. Tony, Sonny Scaglione (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150

Danny & Brenda Michaud $50

Merry Christmas Charlie! Love Grammy + Grampy $100

To give back to families and children in the Greater Lawrence area, for a joyous Christmas! From Service Center of Greater Lawrence $35

In memory of Dad and Mom (Edmund and Lucie Nasser), From Donald + Mary Ann Proctor, and Helen Nasser $10

In loving memory of Sam Moschetto. We love and miss you. From Wife, Children, and Grandchildren $25

Merry Christmas! $50

Total: $1,675

Grand total: $67,721

