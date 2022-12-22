The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In loving memory of my son Kevin, my sister Diane Whiteley, my father James A. Wentworth, his brothers Cliff, Roy, George, Bill and Francis, Grammy, my dear mother-in-law Margaret Gallant, and Pa Fred Gallant. Merry Christmas to all, From Patricia $50
Donald G. and Maria R. Baribeau $250
In loving memory of our son-in-law, Don Taylor and prayers for our daughter, Sheri, Granddaughter Faith, and Grandson Reese for their loss. — Love, Tom and Donna DiStefano $10
In loving memory of my first childhood friend, Janice (Summers) Lynch, Love Donna $10
In loving memory of our precious godchild, Sarah Thibodeau, our brother Frank Bodenrader Jr., our sister-in-law, Judy DiStefano, our parents Frank and Mary DiStefano, and Charles Wilson Sr., and Eleanor (Wilson) Lee. Love, Rom and Donna DiStefano $25
Christine M. Callahan $10
Robert J. and Patricia B. Harrington $75
In memory of Mary Debra Bennert, Love Kathy and Joe Carroll $100
Remembering Joe + Cecile Cyr and Bette Jane, From Jaqueline C. Lewis $100
In loving memory of my parents, Wally and Mildred Strauten, From Jen $100
In memory of all members of the Pellerin, Frechette, Giarrusso, and Guesetto family members. May you have a blessed Christmas and a Happy New Year. Ken + Donna Pellerin $100
In memory of our parents Salvatore, Grace, Fred + Mary. Also, Benji + brother-in-law Jimmy. Love Alfred and Rosemary Pappalardo $30
For our Nana Bana and our Nonna, we love you and miss you. — Anthony and Sofia $20
Peter and Maryelise Dibenedetto $50
Andrew E. Rouse $25
In memory of Arzoonian Family, Sara, Arvidis, Mary Jane, Agnes, Peggy, Michael (My Love) (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150
In special memory for John Leeman, Mike Kentopian, Mary Tingley, Hajrah Najarian, Morie + Robbie Capilti (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150
In memory of Mary + Frank Rapaglia, Nana + Nono Grazio, Theresa A. Tony, Sonny Scaglione (God Bless) — From F.M. Arzoonian $150
Danny & Brenda Michaud $50
Merry Christmas Charlie! Love Grammy + Grampy $100
To give back to families and children in the Greater Lawrence area, for a joyous Christmas! From Service Center of Greater Lawrence $35
In memory of Dad and Mom (Edmund and Lucie Nasser), From Donald + Mary Ann Proctor, and Helen Nasser $10
In loving memory of Sam Moschetto. We love and miss you. From Wife, Children, and Grandchildren $25
Merry Christmas! $50
Total: $1,675
Grand total: $67,721
