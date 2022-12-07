The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
When remembering Mom at Christmas, I always think of the Santa Fund.. she always gave; whether it was a good year or a bad year, there was always a need. Merry Christmas Everyone!! From Tracey and John T and the rest of the crew $100
May everyone have a wonderful Holiday Season + God Bless — Paul + Linda Getchell $25
In loving memory of our Grandpa — Jack, Ben, Ipzabella + Maxx $10
In loving memory of our Dad — Tracy, Wally + Spouses $10
In loving memory of my husband — Walter V. Ohanian — MaryAnn $10
In memory of Joseph and Lenora Marcello. You are forever in our hearts. Love Rose, Bill and Family. $25
Anonymous $300
To my Dad Albert Blezinski and Mom Judy Sabin, Miss you so much. — Victoria Fortin $30
In memory of Francis and Angelina O’Leary — David O’Leary $100
Love — Showing me your love in big ways + small every day is the best Christmas ever — Trisha $100
Merry Christmas! May all enjoy a Healthy — Happy — New Year. — Bob and Mary Cody $125
In memory of J.B.Taleb. Sorely missed by family & friends, RIP. — Joseph Mansour $100
Merry Christmas from Grandma’s 8QTPIZ $50
Anonymous $35
In loving memory of my husband Bob. This is my first Christmas without you — it will never be the same. I miss and love you so much each and every day. You will forever be my always ~ Until we meet again. Christmas 2022 $25
In loving memory of all departed relatives and friends. Although you are gone, you are never forgotten. Love you all. Christmas 2022 $25
In loving memory of Mom and Dad. Miss you more each and every day. Christmas 2022 $25
For Jayson and Tyler, always hear the bell and BELIEVE! $25
In memory of my beloved husband, Gene, thanks for the memories. Love, Jo. $20
Total: $1,140
Grand total: $43,910
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.