The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
In memory of Ignatius RJ Piscitello — gone 24 Christmases. Suzanne, May, Tom, Isabel, and Sam $100
In loving gratitude for Mckinley, Thea, Kate, Emily, Berkley, and Ryan. From Dan + Peggy Coleman $75
In loving memory of Jen, Mom + Dad. Bernie, Jean, Chris, Matt + Michael. From The McCanns $100
Grateful for our children and grandchildren and remembering family members no longer with us. Lindsay + Larry Auto $100
Wishing for a Happy Holiday and a Healthy New Year! From Pricilla Bartle $100
Wishing a happy and blessed Christmas from Mary Alice Burns $30
In loving memory of my husband and hero, Raymond A. Philbrick, Jr from Gloria $50
Anthony F. Marino $100
Happy Holidays from Broadway Tire & Auto Co. $250
Anonymous $25
In loving memory — mom and dad — Teresa and Joseph Turcotte $40
Anonymous $100
Alice Phair $50
In memory of my parents Jim and Anne Fennessy and my sister Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. Love, Barbara $100
Pat McCarthy $50
Merry Christmas to all! A time to remember the love of family and friends. Love to Owen and Evie! From James and Carolyn Redmond $100
In memory of Peter Patterson, sadly missed by Paul Edwards $20
Be Well. Happy Holidays, from Terry + Stephen Cicio $50
In loving memory of my precious husband, Tony Petteruti. Love, Linda $100
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Cote + Foster $150
Merry Christmas. From, Advanced Metal Roofing $100
Sadly missed by wife Elaine and daughters, grandchildren, and family members $50
Atty. Thomas J. Burke — Forever Loved + Missed — Evie, Kelley, + Bridget $100
Royal Jewelers $100
Happy Holidays! from Robert Patuto $30
In memory of the Hayes and Twomey families, From Kathleen Hayes $100
Total: $2,170
Grand total: $30,206
