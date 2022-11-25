The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In memory of Ignatius RJ Piscitello — gone 24 Christmases. Suzanne, May, Tom, Isabel, and Sam $100

In loving gratitude for Mckinley, Thea, Kate, Emily, Berkley, and Ryan. From Dan + Peggy Coleman $75

In loving memory of Jen, Mom + Dad. Bernie, Jean, Chris, Matt + Michael. From The McCanns $100

Grateful for our children and grandchildren and remembering family members no longer with us. Lindsay + Larry Auto $100

Wishing for a Happy Holiday and a Healthy New Year! From Pricilla Bartle $100

Wishing a happy and blessed Christmas from Mary Alice Burns $30

In loving memory of my husband and hero, Raymond A. Philbrick, Jr from Gloria $50

Anthony F. Marino $100

Happy Holidays from Broadway Tire & Auto Co. $250

Anonymous $25

In loving memory — mom and dad — Teresa and Joseph Turcotte $40

Anonymous $100

Alice Phair $50

In memory of my parents Jim and Anne Fennessy and my sister Geraldine Fennessy Muldoon. Love, Barbara $100

Pat McCarthy $50

Merry Christmas to all! A time to remember the love of family and friends. Love to Owen and Evie! From James and Carolyn Redmond $100

In memory of Peter Patterson, sadly missed by Paul Edwards $20

Be Well. Happy Holidays, from Terry + Stephen Cicio $50

In loving memory of my precious husband, Tony Petteruti. Love, Linda $100

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us at Cote + Foster $150

Merry Christmas. From, Advanced Metal Roofing $100

Sadly missed by wife Elaine and daughters, grandchildren, and family members $50

Atty. Thomas J. Burke — Forever Loved + Missed — Evie, Kelley, + Bridget $100

Royal Jewelers $100

Happy Holidays! from Robert Patuto $30

In memory of the Hayes and Twomey families, From Kathleen Hayes $100

Total: $2,170

Grand total: $30,206

