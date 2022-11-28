The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.
Anonymous $100
Merry Christmas, In memory of our Dad, ECMK $50
Merry Christmas from the Lyons Family! $500
Happy Holidays! — From the Gorrie Family $50
Peace + Love to all. Anonymous $30
In loving memory of Robert + Grace Stoney Arlene McDermott Happy Holidays, from Roberta McDermott $50
Jeff + Kathryn Rickers $40
In memory of Jeff Schirner, From Pam Schriner $25
In memory of the six generations of my family that have called the Merrimack Valley home, from Mary Alice O’Dowd $250
Merry Christmas + Happy New Year! From the Coakley Family $200
Anonymous $35
Wishing the Safe Return of All Service Men & Women, From Charles J. Occhipinti $25
In loving memory of William and Eileen Mahan, and Louis and Lucy Napoli who are forever loved and missed, From Donna Napoli $50
Merry Christmas! — From Bill + Anne Marie Gallant $100
Barbara Gannon $25
In loving memory of Nana Connie Lynch and Dorothy Zing, From John Lynch $100
Anonymous $20
Merry Christmas from Skylar $15
In memory of our parents. Joseph and Ruth Maker. Love — Beth, Ted, and Tom $50
In memory of Arthur D. Myers, From Eugene Ferraro $50
Total: $1,765
Grand total: $33,251
