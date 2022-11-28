The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

Anonymous $100

Merry Christmas, In memory of our Dad, ECMK $50

Merry Christmas from the Lyons Family! $500

Happy Holidays! — From the Gorrie Family $50

Peace + Love to all. Anonymous $30

In loving memory of Robert + Grace Stoney Arlene McDermott Happy Holidays, from Roberta McDermott $50

Jeff + Kathryn Rickers $40

In memory of Jeff Schirner, From Pam Schriner $25

In memory of the six generations of my family that have called the Merrimack Valley home, from Mary Alice O’Dowd $250

Merry Christmas + Happy New Year! From the Coakley Family $200

Anonymous $35

Wishing the Safe Return of All Service Men & Women, From Charles J. Occhipinti $25

In loving memory of William and Eileen Mahan, and Louis and Lucy Napoli who are forever loved and missed, From Donna Napoli $50

Merry Christmas! — From Bill + Anne Marie Gallant $100

Barbara Gannon $25

In loving memory of Nana Connie Lynch and Dorothy Zing, From John Lynch $100

Anonymous $20

Merry Christmas from Skylar $15

In memory of our parents. Joseph and Ruth Maker. Love — Beth, Ted, and Tom $50

In memory of Arthur D. Myers, From Eugene Ferraro $50

Total: $1,765

Grand total: $33,251

