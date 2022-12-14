The following are today’s contributions to The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund. To make a contribution online, visit eagletribune.com/santafund.

In loving memory of Rev. Louis Gerard Comtois and Dr. and Mrs. Matthew Venti. Each one was a source of inspiration to others through their examples. — Margo $50

In loving memory of my father, Edmond Schelling and my brother Eddie — Roger $50

In loving memory of my beloved parents, Paul and Dolores Comtois and my sister Pauline Poole. — Marguerite $50

Merry Christmas! — Doris Fox $35

Anonymous $25

In memory of John Curtin $25

In loving memory of Mr+Mrs. John A. Champion From Bob $50

In memory of my mom Helen Hajj and my dad Daniel De Santis whose presence is always with me and my family. From Dan De Santis $50

With thanks for our 5 beautiful grandchildren Molly, Jack, Olivia, Grace, and Sean — Love, Brenard and Jean Kenney $25

Merry Christmas! From Londonderry Self Storage $1,000

In memory of my mom and dad who loved Christmas. From your Daughter $25

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to all, hug a first responder & Soldier today, and God watch over our friend Norm in Heaven, From the Davis Family $100

In memory of our mothers Anne Davis and Altane Kanellos, Love, Paul, Maria, David, Rachel, Jack, Matthew, Josie, Nick, Meg, Cameron, Chris, Brittany, and Emmett. From Paul & Maria Slipp. $50

Happy Holidays, from Raymond & Debra O’Brien $300

Christmas Blessings to All. From Janice Griffith $100

Total: $1,935

Grand total: $60,016

