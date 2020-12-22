LAWRENCE — Christmas came early to Lawrence public school students.
During a recent visit to Lawrence High School, Santa brought books, winter clothes, food and school supplies for families hit hard by the pandemic.
Along with elves from the Lawrence Teachers Union and its parent union, AFT Massachusetts, Santa stopped by the Mobile Market, operated by the Boston Food Bank and held at Lawrence High. There, educators greeted students and their families, many of whom teachers hadn't seen in person since school shifted to remote learning in March.
"It was so exciting to see our students. Santa was there with us, and we were able to put the books right into their hands while they were there," Lawrence Teachers Union president Kim Barry said. "The kids were so excited to get books. It was great to not only be able to support literacy, but also to be able to see our students and make connections in ways we haven't been able to because we've been remote."
All Lawrence students have been learning remotely from home since the start of the coronavirus crisis in March. Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced Friday that a select group of "high needs" learners — including special needs students and those who are just learning the English language — will be invited back to selected schools on an opt-in basis starting Jan. 19.
"This is a small but crucial resumption of some essential in-person services and instruction that cannot be sufficiently delivered remotely," Paris said in her letter to families prior to the winter recess.
Donations for the Dec. 12 holiday drive were secured from the First Book organization which donates books, AFT and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Foundation, which gave AFT Massachusetts a $25,000 grant to support students struggling with the after-effects of COVID-19, Barry said. About 2,000 books, including bilingual titles, and 500 sets of winter hats, gloves and scarves plus other school supplies were distributed, she said.
In addition, 30 laptops were donated to the Oliver Partnership School from ACT Secured Recycling and RepTrak, Barry said.
According to a press release from the Lawrence Teachers Union, the Mobile Food Market served more than 500 homes, including 1,400 public school students, in November.