Santa Claus made plenty of people smile, young and old alike, during Methuen's annual Santa Parade.
Bands, floats, community organizations all participated in the event, kicking off the holiday season. The Girls Scouts, dance groups, Methuen schools and the high school band all helped put on a fine show.
The parade started at 1 p.m. at the Park and Ride lot on Pelham Street, wound through downtown, and wrapped up at Nicholson Stadium. Activities finished about 3 p.m.
Marchers and viewers had good weather for the parade with mainly sunny skies, little wind and temperatures in the mid '40s.