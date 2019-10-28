METHUEN – Gift-givers and holiday wish-fulfillers are again needed for Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley's annual Santa's Helpers program.
Santa’s Helpers is a volunteer program designed to anonymously match individuals, groups or businesses with one or more foster children to help fulfill their holiday wish lists.
This program is part of the annual Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley Christmas party, where age-appropriate toys, clothing and coats are distributed to local foster children. The children end up in foster care through no fault of their own, organizers stressed.
In 2018, the group, aided by volunteers, provided toys for more than 250 children and their respective foster parents, organizers said.
“The Annual Christmas Party has been a mainstay of the organization. I’m always amazed at how our community participation continues to grow,” said Larry Giordano, president and founder.
“The holidays are always difficult times for foster children. They often feel alone and disconnected from their families. We have high hopes that our community will step forward again and help support our local foster children and bring a smile to their faces again," Giordano added.
The foster children participating in this program are ages birth to 12 years of age and are currently under the care of the Department of Children and Families in the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, North Andover and Haverhill.
To sign up as a Santa’s Helper, email santashelper@fosterkidsmv.org or call 978-771-2150.
Cash donations for the Santa's Helper program may be sent directly to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, Inc., C/O Larry Giordano, P.O. Box 2166, Methuen, Mass. 01844.
Also, a wrapping party, for the donated gifts, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at St. Lucy’s Church Hall, 254 Merrimack St., Methuen, beginning at 5:00 PM.
The organization is also accepting in-kind donations for the annual Christmas party including pizza and beverages, cookies, holiday decorations, wrapping paper, tape, scissors and more.
Founded in 2005, FKMV is a nonprofit dedicated to serving the needs of foster children in the region and bringing positive influences to their lives. The group works closely with DCF to make sure their efforts don't overlap with state and federally funded programs, according to information posted its website, fosterkidsmv.org.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.