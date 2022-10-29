METHUEN — Volunteer shoppers and gift givers are again needed to buy holiday presents for children in foster care throughout the region.
Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, or FKMV, is looking for “Santa’s Helpers” for its annual holiday giving program.
Hundreds of children in foster care receive holiday gifts through the volunteer program each year.
Santa’s Helpers is a volunteer program designed to anonymously match up individuals or groups from the local community with one or more foster children to help fulfill their Christmas wish lists, said Larry Giordano of Methuen, FKMV president and founder of the non-profit foundation.
The helpers are given individual lists and asked to purchase age appropriate toys and clothing for the children.
Children are placed in foster care through no fault of their own, FKMV stresses.
The Santa’s Helpers program “provides a personalized, unique kind of gift-giving and creates a memorable holiday season for foster children,” he said.
The gifts are then wrapped by volunteers and distributed at the annual Christmas party held in early December.
“The annual Christmas party has been a mainstay of the organization. I’m always amazed at how our community participation continues to grow. Last year, with the help of our Santa’s Helpers, we provided toys and gifts for more than 250 children and their respective foster parents.” Giordano said.
“The holidays are always difficult times for foster children. They often feel alone and disconnected from their families. This year more than ever, with everyone’s finances being affected we have high hopes that our community will step forward again and help support our local foster children and bring a smile to their faces again,” he said.
The foster children participating in this program are ages birth to 12 and are currently under the care of the Department of Children and Families in the Merrimack Valley, including Lawrence, Methuen, Andover, North Andover and the greater Haverhill region.
Individuals, groups, or businesses may sign up to sponsor one child or more.
To sign up to be a Santa’s Helper, email fkmvsantashelper@gmail.com.
All gifts are due Dec. 4 and can be dropped off at: Methuen Karate Association, 70C Bonanno Court, Methuen, MA.
Cash donations for are also accepted and can be sent to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, Inc., Larry Giordano, P.O. Box 2166, Methuen, MA 01844.
More information about FKMV can be found on its website, fosterkidsmv.org.
In addition to being a Santa’s Helper, FKMV is accepting in-kind donations of wrapping paper, gift boxes, gift bags, wrapping paper, tape, tissue paper, ribbons, scissors and more.
A wrapping party will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8 at St. Lucy’s Church Hall, 254 Merrimack St., Methuen. The wrapping party will be by reservation only. Signups for times slots are available at fosterkidsmv.org, Giordano said.
