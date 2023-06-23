SATURDAY, JUNE 24
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Bradford Common, 10 Church Street
Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 14 to October 28
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org
METHUEN: Cookout for Veterans at Forest Lake
A free cookout for military veterans and their families! Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Forest Lake, 24 1st Avenue
Registration required: 978-983-8585 / tinyurl.com/VetCookout
NORTH ANDOVER: Kids’ Bike Rodeo
The event will include a bicycle safety course, bicycle safety inspections, helmet fitting, and more.
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Atkinson School parking lot, 111 Phillips Brooks Road
Info: North Andover Fire Department, 978-688-9590
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit
On view through Sunday, June 25
The exhibition is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of the Merrimack Valley, demonstrating the talent that exists within the LGBTQIA community.
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
HAVERHILL: ‘What’s It Worth’ Appraisal Event
1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street
Cost: Up to 3 items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.
Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org
HAVERHILL: Taste of the Nations Fundraiser
Take your taste buds on a journey across the globe! Come savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof.
4-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave
Cost: $5 per person or 5 for $20 / For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.
Tickets: can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass.
SUNDAY, JUNE 25
GROVELAND: LGBTQUIA+ Pride Celebration and Worship Service
10 a.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street
Info: 978-372-3463 / www.grovelanducc.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit
On view through Sunday, June 25
The exhibition is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of the Merrimack Valley, demonstrating the talent that exists within the LGBTQIA community.
Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street
Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org
MONDAY, JUNE 26
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month
This month’s selection is “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)
Come join this supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay. Siblings are welcome.
10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: 2nd Annual Merrimac Heights Academy Golf Tournament
Calling All Golfers! Come enjoy an 18-hole tournament with southwestern dinner buffet, raffles, and more!
12 p.m., Renaissance Private Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street
Cost: $225 per person, $800 per foursome
Info/register: 978-384-8290 / www.merrimacheightsacademy.org
LAWRENCE: Summer Reading Kick Off
Start your summer reading! This year’s theme is “All Together Now”. Highlights include a photo booth, face painting, goodie bags, balloon twister, ice cream, and more!
1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, auditorium and courtyard, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Tie-Dye Beach Towels (Ages 8-18)
Find your voice and express yourself by making a unique tie-dye beach towel! Towels are available on a first- come, first-served basis. Participants may also bring other items to tie-dye.
4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
Infor: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com
ANDOVER: Drive for Dignity Golf Day
In addition to a challenging and magnificent day on the course, you will enjoy exquisite culinary selections, on-course and in the ballroom, amazing player swag and prizes, Silent Auction, Masters Raffle drawing, and an opportunity to help drive away food insecurity for local families.
Registration from 6-7:30 a.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street
Info/tickets: www.drivefordignity.org
ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group
Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month.
This month’s selection is “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.
10:30-11:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.