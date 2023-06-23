SATURDAY, JUNE 24

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m., Bradford Common, 10 Church Street

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 14 to October 28

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

Info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Questions? Email: info@groundworklawrence.org

METHUEN: Cookout for Veterans at Forest Lake

A free cookout for military veterans and their families! Bring lawn chairs and wear hats and T-shirts that show support for your branch of the service.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Forest Lake, 24 1st Avenue

Registration required: 978-983-8585 / tinyurl.com/VetCookout

NORTH ANDOVER: Kids’ Bike Rodeo

The event will include a bicycle safety course, bicycle safety inspections, helmet fitting, and more.

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., Atkinson School parking lot, 111 Phillips Brooks Road

Info: North Andover Fire Department, 978-688-9590

NEWBURYPORT: Newburyport Pride Art Exhibit

On view through Sunday, June 25

The exhibition is a testament to the vibrant artistic community of the Merrimack Valley, demonstrating the talent that exists within the LGBTQIA community.

Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and Sun., 1-5 p.m., Newburyport Art Association, 65 Water Street

Info: 978-465-8769 / www.newburyportart.org

HAVERHILL: ‘What’s It Worth’ Appraisal Event

1-3 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water Street

Cost: Up to 3 items per person will be appraised for $10. First come, first served.

Info: 978-374-4626 / www.buttonwoods.org

HAVERHILL: Taste of the Nations Fundraiser

Take your taste buds on a journey across the globe! Come savor culinary delights from various nations, all conveniently gathered under one roof.

4-7 p.m., All Saints Parish, 120 Bellevue Ave

Cost: $5 per person or 5 for $20 / For those seeking an all-inclusive experience, the golden ticket granting access to all tastes is available for $50 per person.

Tickets: can be purchased at the parish office or after Mass.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

GROVELAND: LGBTQUIA+ Pride Celebration and Worship Service

10 a.m., Groveland Congregational Church, 4 King Street

Info: 978-372-3463 / www.grovelanducc.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, JUNE 26

ANDOVER: Morning Book Discussion Group

Meets on the 3rd Monday of the month

This month’s selection is “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Oh Baby! Lapsit (Ages 0-18 months)

Come join this supportive and engaging infant program that provides early literacy opportunities for babies and their caregivers through interactive song, movement, and fingerplay. Siblings are welcome.

10:30-11:30 a.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: 2nd Annual Merrimac Heights Academy Golf Tournament

Calling All Golfers! Come enjoy an 18-hole tournament with southwestern dinner buffet, raffles, and more!

12 p.m., Renaissance Private Golf Club, 377 Kenoza Street

Cost: $225 per person, $800 per foursome

Info/register: 978-384-8290 / www.merrimacheightsacademy.org

LAWRENCE: Summer Reading Kick Off

Start your summer reading! This year’s theme is “All Together Now”. Highlights include a photo booth, face painting, goodie bags, balloon twister, ice cream, and more!

1-3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, auditorium and courtyard, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Find Your Voice: Tie-Dye Beach Towels (Ages 8-18)

Find your voice and express yourself by making a unique tie-dye beach towel! Towels are available on a first- come, first-served basis. Participants may also bring other items to tie-dye.

4-5:30 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

Infor: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.com

ANDOVER: Drive for Dignity Golf Day

In addition to a challenging and magnificent day on the course, you will enjoy exquisite culinary selections, on-course and in the ballroom, amazing player swag and prizes, Silent Auction, Masters Raffle drawing, and an opportunity to help drive away food insecurity for local families.

Registration from 6-7:30 a.m., Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury Street

Info/tickets: www.drivefordignity.org

