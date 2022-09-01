NORTH ANDOVER — The Bible says there is a time to break down, and a time to build up.
That’s a good description of what’s been happening at Trinitarian Congregational Church on Elm Street, since a foot-long piece of molding fell from the ceiling of its sanctuary in April.
No one was sitting in the pews at the time, but a closer look revealed that there was a catastrophe in the making.
“From the balcony the chair of trustees could see something we couldn’t see, which was that the molding which should have been straight was wavy,” said Reverend Debra Abrams, pastor at the church.
Those waves were created by sagging plaster, which was applied in 1865 to a framework of wooden slats called lath. Since that was attached to the ceiling, the nails that held it up had pulled completely free in places from the ceiling joists.
“As this sags, all the stress is coming here,” said Steve Fay of Knollmeyer Corp., the contractor that was hired to repair the damage. Fay was standing near the ceiling on a scaffold, describing the drooping plaster at its lowest point.
“So when it goes, it’s like a wave, it just takes the whole thing out,” he said. “When the momentum starts, then gravity takes over.”
That’s what happened in 2018 at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Ipswich, which was built in the 1850s. No one was injured when its ceiling collapsed, but the damage was extensive, and that’s what Abrams wanted to avoid.
“As soon as we saw a problem, we just moved on it,” she said. “This is one of those emergencies where you do the work to keep it from collapsing, and find the money later.”
Along with replacing much of the plaster, they have reattached the lath to the joists using hurricane hooks.
“Wherever you see the new sheet rock, this is all very solid now,” Fay said.
The church began in the 1830s when Trinitarians left the North Parish Unitarian Church. They worshiped “here and there,” Abrams said, until George Davis of Davis and Furber Machine Company built the structure on Elm Street in what is now known as Machine Shop Village.
“In those days everybody went to church and people walked here, so it was filled,” Abrams said.
The ceiling’s deterioration is only the latest in a series of crises that Abrams has responded to since taking over as pastor shortly before the gas disaster in 2018.
“My ministry began here 10 days before the town exploded,” she said. “Ten days. I didn’t even know all of my parishioners.”
Most of them needed to replace major appliances, and one member of the congregation lost everything when his house burned down. They helped him find a place to rent until he could rebuild.
“That’s what we do,” Abrams said. “When people come here we say, we worship God. People say they can worship God at home. But being a part of a community means that when something is going on in your life, we really care, we want to know what we can do for you.”
Just as things were getting back to normal after the gas explosions, the pandemic started. Two years after that, the Trinitarian congregation had just started to reconvene for worship on a regular basis when the piece of molding fell.
Since the pews were covered and scaffolding was erected, the congregation has met in a former horse stable that has served as a meeting place for Scouts for 50 years. They are hoping to return to the sanctuary for worship by Thanksgiving.
But bills from a bank loan that they took out to fix the ceiling have already started to arrive, which confronts the Trinitarians with another problem.
Abrams said it will take around $250,000 to make sure the ceiling is secure and restored to its original, ornate beauty.
She has organized a fundraising team to apply for grants and appeal to members, but has realistic expectations about how far these appeals can go.
“We have a small congregation that already gives as much as they can,” Abrams said. “Many are on a fixed income.”
In fact, the contributions that they make now only meet about half of the church’s needs every year. Payments from a trust left by Sarah Field, a church member who lived nearby until her death at 103 in 1988, meet another sizable portion of their needs.
“We struggle to meet our budget every year,” Abrams said. “We do, with a lot of faith and a lot of prayer and some folks who always seem to come through.”
The Fields trust has tight restrictions on how it can be spent, and the church is searching for a legal means by which they can tap into the principal. But Abrams is also hoping that people throughout town will want to donate to a ceiling restoration fund at their website, natrinitarian.org.
Abrams feels the church has a strong local presence, which she has tried to enhance through block parties and concerts. She has met plenty of people who have told her that they had their weddings or held recitals at the church, even though they don’t attend services there. Abrams hopes those people feel that the church is an indispensable part of their community.
“Our building, if we’ve been given it by God to steward, should really belong to the neighborhood,” she said. “That’s what Davis built it for.”
