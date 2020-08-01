SBBA donates 7 crosswalk signsto Salisbury

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach Betterment Association (SBBA) this week announced it has donated seven new crosswalk signs to the town of Salisbury.
The Salisbury Police Department placed the signs at crosswalks around the beach center, North End Boulevard and Beach Road. This donation is part of the SBBA’s ongoing Adopt-A-Crosswalk program.
With the help of member volunteers and past SBBA president Al Peterson, the association initiated this public safety program more than 20 years ago in response to the membership’s concern about pedestrian safety. The crosswalk signs were made possible by member donations.