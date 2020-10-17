ANDOVER — Scarecrows have appeared all around Andover for the annual fundraiser for the Andover Coalition for Education.
“It went great,” organizer Jennifer Srivastava said on Saturday. “It was a little windy but the sun came out just in time for families and community members to enjoy the scarecrows.”
The Scarecrow Festival has raised $18,000 so far this year, Srivastava said.
The scarecrows made by organizations and businesses will be displayed around town for two weeks until Oct. 31.
People have an opportunity to go online and purchase a scarecrow through the online auction to help raise more money for the coalition.
“The essence of this year’s festival is to celebrate the Andover community,” Srivastava said. “The scarecrows are fantastic this year and do just that.”
This year has been a busy year for participation, and all of the individual scarecrow kits are sold out, she said.
A few more organizations have yet to display their scarecrows, but they will be downtown Monday, Srivastava said.