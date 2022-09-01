Feast Schedule

FRIDAY, SEPT. 2

  • City Hall, 6 p.m. Opening procession to Holy Rosary Shrine
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 7 p.m., Ski and the 99'ers
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 9 p.m., The B-Street Bombers 

SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

  • Feast opens at noon
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 12:30 p.m., Roque, Maria y Luz de Cristo
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 3 p.m. Acting Out, performance
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 4 p.m. The Markers
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 6 p.m., Something Else
  • Torchlight Procession, 7:30 p.m. Corner of Common and Newbury Streets honoring the Saints and ending with fireworks and Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 9 p.m., Rick Larrimore, The Ultimate Tribute to Rod Stewart

SUNDAY, SEPT. 4

  • Feast opens at noon
  • 10 a.m. Mass in honor of the Three Saints - Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church
  • Main Stage, 2 p.m. Acting Out, performance
  • St. Alfio Society Hall Chapel, 3 p.m. Procession of the Statues of the Three Saints through the Feast neighborhood
  • Main Stage, 4 p.m. Rico Barr and the Jumpin' Jive Review
  • Society Building, 6:30 p.m. "Moment of Glory" with Benediction and the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band amidst fireworks and shower of confetti
  • Main Stage/Bandstand, 8:30 p.m., No Shoes Nation Band, A Tribute to Kenny Chesney

