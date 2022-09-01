Feast Schedule
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
- City Hall, 6 p.m. Opening procession to Holy Rosary Shrine
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 7 p.m., Ski and the 99'ers
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 9 p.m., The B-Street Bombers
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
- Feast opens at noon
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 12:30 p.m., Roque, Maria y Luz de Cristo
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 3 p.m. Acting Out, performance
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 4 p.m. The Markers
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 6 p.m., Something Else
- Torchlight Procession, 7:30 p.m. Corner of Common and Newbury Streets honoring the Saints and ending with fireworks and Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 9 p.m., Rick Larrimore, The Ultimate Tribute to Rod Stewart
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
- Feast opens at noon
- 10 a.m. Mass in honor of the Three Saints - Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church
- Main Stage, 2 p.m. Acting Out, performance
- St. Alfio Society Hall Chapel, 3 p.m. Procession of the Statues of the Three Saints through the Feast neighborhood
- Main Stage, 4 p.m. Rico Barr and the Jumpin' Jive Review
- Society Building, 6:30 p.m. "Moment of Glory" with Benediction and the Cantata played by the St. Alfio Band amidst fireworks and shower of confetti
- Main Stage/Bandstand, 8:30 p.m., No Shoes Nation Band, A Tribute to Kenny Chesney
