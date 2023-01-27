NORTH ANDOVER — Superintendent Gregg Gilligan recently pitched the district’s operating budget for fiscal year 2024, totaling $60.3 million, an increase of $3.1 million over last year.
One of the central components of this year’s budget will be continued funding recovery service positions.
In his Executive Summary to the School Committee, Gilligan wrote that last year’s budget included $1 million from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. That money was used for personnel dedicated to helping students who were suffering from learning loss and social emotional trauma brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this school year, we are seeing a protracted set of educational and social/emotional needs of our students and families as a result of the pandemic which are significantly more expansive than in the past,” Gilligan wrote.
“As we prepared the budget for FY24, pandemic ‘recovery services’ were paramount in our thinking, both in terms of our students’ academic progress as well as their social/emotional development. The inclusion of $1,040,000 in additional funding in the FY24 budget offsets the loss of the ESSER III funding and completes our dependence on funding outside of the operating budget.”
During the Jan. 19 School Committee meeting, Gilligan said that for the past two years, having a “sustainable budget” has been the objective.
“The pandemic funding is ending and we didn’t want to have a cliff we just fell off,” he said.
James Mealey, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, also said $200,000 is being requested for recovery service tools.
In addition, Gilligan highlighted the district’s continued commitment to small class sizes. He said there will be no more than 22 students per class in grades K-2 and no more than 25 students per class in grades 3-5.
Like prior years, teacher and administrative salaries represent the largest line item at $38.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million over FY23.
Mealey said money from the American Rescue Plan Act cannot be used to fund teaching and administrative positions.
“It’s pretty prescriptive what you can use it for, it’s really focused on one-time costs,” he said.
Other sizable line items include $16.5 million for special education and $3.3 million for transportation.
On the building level, $15 million is being requested for the elementary schools, $10 million for North Andover High School and $7.4 million for North Andover Middle School.
Committee member Joseph Hicks underscored the importance of the $9,710 for library books. This figure is consistent with last year’s request.
“It tells a story about what we value, it says that we are committed to doing this very fundamental thing for our students,” he said. “This is something important that we need to guarantee.”
Resident Stanley Limpert of Stonecleave Road lauded Gilligan’s chart detailing budget pressure points. Some of which included transportation, extended school year services, out-of-district tuitions and salaries.
“To me, that’s very instructive,” said Limpert. “It’s very daunting actually, there’s a lot on that chart that could be serious issues, transportation being just one.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.