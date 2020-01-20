NORTH ANDOVER — The School Committee is getting a taste of fiscal tension.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues wants all departments, including the schools, to stay within a 3.6% increase for the fiscal year that will begin July 1.
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, however, has submitted a spending plan with a 4.52% surge.
Many North Andover parents would probably like to see an even greater boost in spending for the schools their children attend.
Several parents of Atkinson Elementary School students attended the School Committee's budget hearing Thursday evening and objected to what they see as spending disparities.
Janice Phillips is no longer an Atkinson School mother, but for 10 years, she had at least one child enrolled there. She has also been a member of the school's PTO and a substitute teacher at Atkinson.
"Why does the school with the highest percentage of high-needs students, the lowest MCAs scores and very large class sizes operate with the least per pupil spending in the district? What can be done to increase the amount of money spent on instructional support?" she asked.
Per-pupil spending at Atkinson is about $7,700 per year. The school with the highest spending per student is Kittredge, at roughly $9,100, according to figures provided by the School Department.
Jennifer Fresen, the mother of a first-grader at Atkinson, also questioned why there is such a gap between spending for her child's school and the others.
"No school has anything that other schools don't have," Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations James Mealey said.
School Committee Chairman David Torrisi pointed out that the principals are involved in the creation of the budget. They know what their schools need, he said.
Phillips said Atkinson's students who are learning English need more help. Currently, the school district has just one English as a second language teacher.
Gilligan noted his proposed budget calls for hiring a second English as a second language teacher. The superintendent said he is "passionate about getting Atkinson the support it needs."
Thomas Duggan, who was accompanied by his son Charlie, 5, a kindergartner at the Anne Bradstreet Early Education Center, said he is concerned about "leaving students behind" because the school system is not doing enough for them.
"Do people understand that?" he asked.
After the meeting adjourned, Gilligan told the Atkinson parents that he shares their "passion" for their children's education.
The School Committee is expected to vote on the proposed $52,992,923 budget Feb. 6.