Gov. Charlie Baker Monday issued what he called a "stay-at-home advisory" to take effect at noon Tuesday, but stopped short of enacting a full-blown order for residents to remain inside their homes for two weeks as the state works to stop the spread of coronavirus.
With schools closed until at least April 6, districts across the Merrimack Valley have vowed to keep children fed for breakfast and lunch until classes are back in session.
Here is where to pick up meals in your neighborhood. As always, families are encouraged to check with local school districts for the most updated information.
LAWRENCE
Superintendent Cynthia Paris said that while schools are closed, grab-and-go’ meals are available for students Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Arlington, Parthum and Guilmette complexes and the Lawrence High School campus.
HAVERHILL
"We are committed to providing access to the nutrition our students need during this extended emergency districtwide closure," Superintendent Margaret Marotta has said.
Lunch and a grab-and-go breakfast are available for pickup weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for all city children ages 1 to 18 regardless of the school they attend.
The meals can be picked up at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle School, Haverhill YMCA, and The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
METHUEN
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches are available from 9 a.m. to noon at the upper school side of Tenney Grammar School.
ANDOVER
Students are able to pick up breakfast and lunch for two days at Andover High School from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at the front entrance on Wednesday, March 25 and Friday, March 27.
Meals will also be dropped off by a refrigerated van that will stop for 12 minutes at select stops throughout town on those same days between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Families with questions are asked to contact Food Service Director Gail Koutroubas or Taylor Pirog by phone at 978-247-5520.
NORTH ANDOVER
The town is distributing grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all residents, including students, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at the Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main St.
Students are asked to email Erika Murphy at murphye@nak12.com with any dietary accommodations. The town is only able to make accommodations for students at this time.