NORTH ANDOVER — Top school officials say they are not responsible for damages that followed sexual assaults among high school students, and want a lawsuit alleging misconduct dismissed.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 14 in U.S. District Court in Boston, was answered Thursday after a judge granted several extensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Court documents protect the identities of the plaintiffs, two girls and one of their mothers, who claim the girls were mistreated by school officials after reporting sexual assaults by the same classmate, Eliezer Tuttle.
The lawsuit also harshly criticizes how school officials approached the girls with written “School Safety Plans” that dictated where they could be at North Andover High School in relation to Tuttle and threatened consequences if not obeyed.
One of the girls signed the safety plan, and later provided copies to The Eagle-Tribune, while the other was stopped by her mother.
The cases of sexual assault involving the girls — who were freshmen at North Andover High School in 2015 and 2016 — came to light during March 2019 after Tuttle, now 19, was arrested and charged with raping another girl twice in the same day in the backseat of his car in New Hampshire.
He remains held without bail while awaiting trial in that case.
Court records show Tuttle was on probation at the time of his New Hampshire arrest for an assault on one of his classmates, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
He did not face charges for the allegations brought by the other plaintiff and her mother.
While no specific dollar amount is listed, the lawsuit seeks payment for lasting emotional damage following a jury trial.
The defendants largely disagree with claims that they failed at their job to provide a safe learning environment, and that “safety plans” were forced on the girls.
Named in the lawsuit are Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and high school Principal Chet Jackson, assistant principals Scott Young and Brooke Randall, along with the town of North Andover, the School District and School Committee.
Attorney John Davis is collectively representing the defendants.
Thursday’s response summarizes in part, “if the plaintiffs suffered injuries or damages as alleged, which the defendants deny, such injuries and damages were caused by someone for whose conduct the defendants cannot be held responsible.”
The response also argues that Jackson, Gilligan, Young and Randall are “protected from suit and liability under the doctrine of qualified immunity.”
The federal law protects officials from being sued for decisions made in their professional capacity, unless the actions violate clearly established federal or constitutional laws.
“The defendants did not deprive plaintiffs of any rights secured by the Constitution or by the laws of the United States,” the response reads.
Additionally, “if the defendants deprived plaintiffs of any constitutional or statutory rights, such rights were not clearly established at the time of the alleged deprivations.”
The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Andrew Miltenberg, cite violations to both constitutional rights and Title IX, a federal civil rights law that protects people from discrimination based on gender in education programs that receive federal money.
In a statement to The Eagle-Tribune, Miltenberg described the effects of the mishandled school investigations as “so severe, pervasive and objectively offensive” that it “effectively barred their access to educational opportunities.”
He wants the “egregious mishandlings” to be "a warning for schools throughout the country of how not to handle Title IX investigations.”
The lawsuit states, “both Plaintiffs unfortunately received the same stonewalling and defiant response from NAHS after reporting their rapes to the proper authorities.”
Also,“following disclosure of their assaults to NAHS, Plaintiffs were made to feel responsible for Tuttle’s criminal behavior, penalized by their school and high ranking administrators for being brave enough to come forward as victims.”
“And ultimately forced to change their entire lives just to survive through high school, all the while knowing and observing Defendants cater to and favor their assailant.”
One of the girls transferred out of the North Andover School District, while the other said she transferred into the night school program with hopes of salvaging her diminishing grades that followed the assault.
During night school, the plaintiff was made to sign an updated “safety plan,” which kept her away from the high school’s gymnasium while Tuttle participated on the wrestling team, according to copies shared with The Eagle-Tribune.
The defendants deny allegations that they didn’t allow the girl to read or review the new plan in depth while accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
They also deny that “while attending (night school), (the girl) was frequently followed around NAHS by one of NAHS’ school safety officers, Officer Enright.”
“When (the girl) confronted Officer Enright and asked why he was consistently following her around, Officer Enright all but admitted that it was to ensure Tuttle’s protection,” the lawsuit alleges.
Other allegations the defendants deny include: penalizing or threatening the girls; not advising parents and guardians of Title IX procedures; and not providing resources for the girls to cope with assault.
Defendants “deny that any investigation by NAHS was delayed, perfunctory or a sham.”
The district hired attorney Jeff Sankey early in 2019 following outrage from students and parents when the “safety plans” were made public.
Sankey found that the district has legally sound policies spelled out in its handbook, but the school safety plans overstep First Amendment rights and are too binding for victims.
The plans are no longer in use at North Andover High School.
The parties are now required to consider possible settlement, according to a court order.