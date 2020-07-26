ANDOVER — People participating in the West Elementary School Building Committee community forum Monday learned that if the project goes through, taxpayers can expect to pay an average of $538 more on their property tax bill in 2023.
The goal of the project is to entirely rebuild West Elementary and Shawsheen schools, with a total price tag of about $158 million dollars.
The tentative schematic design includes both schools in one building. It would include two three-story classroom wings. Kindergarten would be on the first floor, grades 1 and 2 on the second, and grades 3, 4, and 5 on the third.
The committee has been working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority to get partial funding for the project. If approved, the MSBA pays for slightly more than 40% of what it calls the building’s “eligible costs.” Eligible costs include the costs of the buildings, but not of furnishings or an auditorium. The town has to foot the rest of the bill.
Monday night Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said he calculated the $538 annual tax hike based on the fiscal year 2020 average single-family home value of $681,094.
The property tax increase is expected to decrease gradually every year until 2052, when, according to Flanagan’s estimation, the average homeowner will pay an additional $279 on their property taxes to cover the cost of the school rebuilding project.
The project would need to be financed by debt service, Flanagan said. That means that during 2021’s Town Meeting, the town would request that residents approve a bond authorization requiring a “debt exclusion” vote to put the project on the ballot. Then voters would decide at the ballot box whether to move forward with funding.
“The way debt exclusions work is that there is a portion of your annual tax bill dedicated to service the debt just with this project,” Flanagan said. “And this is very similar to previous projects that voters in Andover have approved, most recently the Bancroft School.”
The meeting, which was livestreamed on Andover TV and aired on Comcast 99 and Verizon 43, also allowed for resident participation via email.
Brian DeFilippis, the town’s project manager, presented the timeline for the completion of the “scheduled milestones.”
He said that the schematic design is expected to be complete by Aug. 26. The MSBA would give the final go-ahead on the budget in spring of 2021.
On March 31, 2022, the project would go out to bid. Students would likely to move into the new building in December of 2024.
“Construction is thought to be four years right now, with five phases,” DeFilippis said.
“Once the spring of 2022 hits, we want to get into construction and that involves where we have to demolish the building after we are all built out,” he said.