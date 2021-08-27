LAWRENCE — Anyone who has prepared a child to go back to school knows the cost of supplies adds up quickly.
On Thursday, the newest teachers from Lawrence Public Schools got to go on a free, school supplies shopping spree.
Roughly 200 news teachers are joining the School District. While school starts Wednesday, orientation was held Thursday morning at Lawrence High School for the new hires, said spokesperson Chris Markuns.
Following the orientation, the new teachers were given milk crates that they filled with a variety of free school supplies, including notebooks, Post-Its, rulers, pencil holders and more.
The supplies were provided by The Furniture Trust, a nonprofit based in Arlington.
The Furniture Trust "traditionally focus on donating used office furniture to schools and nonprofits, but switched it up a little for back to school and it was a huge hit," Markuns said.