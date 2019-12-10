ANDOVER — The tussle over school start times continues to heat up as the parents of mostly elementary school-aged children continue to push back against a School Committee that is moving ever closer to a decision on the controversial proposal.
During the committee's meeting Thursday night, the five members voted unanimously in favor of a set of parameters that would be used to come up with new start times for elementary, middle and high school students.
But parents questioned why the School Committee insisted on moving so fast, with one saying she was "flustered" by the fact the committee wouldn't even consider a proposal by one of their colleagues to delay a change in start times until at least the 2021-22 school year.
Another said she was "jolted" by it.
"I guarantee you, we aren't going anywhere," said parent Lauren Kinney of 6 Scotland Drive, referring to the fact that committee member Shannon Scully wanted to push ahead toward a vote on start times so parents wouldn't lose interest in the discussion.
"If that is a reason you are hesitating to postpone this decision? Well, if you want more lawn signs, we'll get more lawn signs. We will keep the community engaged."
Shelly Penna, another parent, said she was "jolted" by the decision to not push the vote on the issue to 2021 as proposed by committee member Paul Murphy. He made a motion to delay implementation of any new start times until 2021-22, but the motion failed for lack of a second.
"It's upsetting to me and upsetting to everyone behind me," she said, adding that many people in town simply don't know the discussion is even happening or don't understand the ramifications. "A lot of people either don't care or don't know."
'Mommy wars'
On Monday night, during an informal meeting with two of the five committee members, nearly 25 parents showed up at Memorial Hall Library, including some with their children, where they crowded into a first-floor conference room and bombarded committee Chairman Joel Blumstein and Vice Chairwoman Tracey Spruce with questions, suggestions and comments.
One of the major themes Monday and Thursday was why the committee felt it had to rush a decision on moving elementary school start times back to an earlier time while moving middle and high school start times to a later hour.
The idea, Scully and her supporters have said, is to give teens more time to sleep since their circadian rhythms require a minimum of nine or 10 hours a night, something the current schedule doesn't allow.
The debate has pitted elementary school parents against middle and high school parents as they joust over what age group is damaged or helped the most by the proposed changes
"This has devolved into the mommy wars," one mother said Monday night.
But it wasn't all moms at the meeting.
Andover High School ninth-grader Emily Flanagan made a case for later times for high school students.
"I'm a big supporter of later start times," she said, while sitting with her father and younger sister.
"A lot of students I encounter in the morning are exhausted. ... It's hard to fall asleep before 11 and it's hard to wake up before 6 a.m," Flanagan added. "As a teen, it's the chemicals in our brains. ... It's not just when you go to bed. An extra hour in the morning would make a huge difference."
Many parents don't dispute the research or anecdotal evidence from students such as Flanagan. What they remain concerned about is how the process seems to push toward a predetermined outcome.
"My complaint is the process," Kathy Cote said. "We are asking for a thorough, thoughtful consideration. How does this impact high school sports? How does it impact the youth center?"
Undecided
Spruce and Blumstein admitted they hadn't decided on whether the start times should be implemented this year, next year or at all.
"I haven't made up my mind," Spruce told parents Monday. "The risks of sleep deprivation are great, but I don't know if we can justify it. It may be too expensive." She noted that the changes would have a widespread impact on athletics, after-school activities, elementary schools, bus routes and more.
"I hope to get answers over the next few months but we may not," she said.
Blumstein added: "I haven't made up my mind. I need to hear details of the options."
But, he agreed, there are a myriad of problems in the lives of teenagers that could be leading to sleep deprivation, depression and suicidal thoughts.
"Mental health is the critically important issue," he said. "Kids are suffering physically and emotionally. Start times are part of the equation. There are so many things going on in our society."
Five parameters
On Thursday night, the committee unanimously approved five guidelines to be used by a "working group" of teachers and administrators, and a parent advisory group, which hasn't been set up yet, in coming up with recommendations for school start times.
The committee voted on five guideposts for the people looking into the changes.
The first guideline is that any change does not require students to be picked up by bus before 7 a.m. Second, any of the proposed changes would not require altering private school bell times.
Third, the middle and high school bell time would be at least 20 minutes later than now with a medically recommended target of 8:30 a.m. Fourth, elementary school bell times would be no earlier than the current high school bell time, with a target of 8 a.m. or later. And, fifth, the length of the school day would remain the same at all schools.
The working group, made up of administrators and teachers, will review the proposed time changes through the scope of those guidelines, while also working with a parent advisory group, which is still in the works.
Parent advisory group
Also at the committee meeting last week, Superintendent Sheldon Berman announced that applications would be posted online this week for parents interested in serving on the 12-person parent advisory group.
He said there would be six parents — or one parent each — from the six elementary schools. Each of the three middle schools would have a representative and the high school would have three representatives.
The principal and PTOs of each school will review the applications and forward their picks to Assistant Superintendent Sandy Trach by Jan. 8. The first meeting, Berman said, would be Jan. 14.
The process is being overseen by Trach, who is in charge of the working group and the parent advisory group, Berman said.
Separately, Berman and Trach will be meeting with the heads of the private schools in Andover since the town's bus fleet also serves the 128 private school students.
Meetings will be held through March, or later, depending on the need, he said.