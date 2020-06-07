It’s all about planning — more now than ever.
The current school year has not yet ended, but already local education leaders are strategizing for the start of the next academic year in the fall.
They say they have no choice. An uncertain future caused by the coronavirus crisis is forcing schools to search for effective ways to teach students, while protecting their health.
Some school districts in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire are considering a hybrid model of education — a mix of classroom instruction and remote online learning. Remote learning done electronically from home carried students through the last two-plus months of the current school year.
In the next school year, perhaps students will attend traditional classes three days one week and study remotely the other two days, and vice-versa the following week. Or maybe that model would alternate month to month or semester to semester.
Some school leaders said it will be impossible for a district to have all its students back in the classroom at the same time, given the space required to keep them socially distant and safe from the spread of COVID-19.
“I believe it’s impractical and even foolhardy to think that we can fit the current requirement of 6 feet of personal space and instruct the same number of children (in classrooms),” said Michael Delahanty, superintendent in Salem, New Hampshire.
Despite the various academic models being considered, superintendents in the region agree on one thing: They will depend on advisors to their state governors to set the ground rules and provide guidance.
In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker has put Jeffrey Riley, state commissioner of elementary and secondary education, in charge of developing a plan for the next school year.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu created the School Transition Reopening and Redesign Taskforce to look into the logistics of how schools should operate in the fall. The group’s official guidance is expected to be issued in late July, about a month before the next school year begins.
Here is a closer look at how school districts on both sides of the border are preparing to welcome back students in the fall:
Haverhill
“It’s a hurry-up-and-wait game we’re playing,” said Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing for the school district who is working with Superintendent Margaret Marotta and other officials.
While many unknowns remain, some things are coming together, Marotta said. Class sizes will be cut in half, with classrooms accommodating between 13 and 15 people at one time, including teachers. Everyone age 6 and older who is medically able to wear a mask will be required to do so, and the district is asking families to add masks to their back-to-school shopping lists.
“A lot of what we’re going to ask of children is going to be extremely difficult: Don’t share, don’t touch your friends, wear your mask all day, respond to me (the teacher) when you can’t see my face,” Vozeolas said during a recent community forum on education.
She encouraged families to continue to teach children, especially those in the lower grades, about social distancing, hand washing and hygiene, and to not be afraid of wearing masks.
Marotta said school officials are trying to accommodate families with multiple children so if a mix of in-classroom and remote learning from home is used, children from a particular family can attend classes on the same day, allowing their parents the freedom to work.
Lawrence
School district spokesman Chris Markuns said the current plan is for schools to open in September on their regular schedule. The big question, however, is what instructional methods will be used.
The catch is it’s “too early to predict what it will look like,” he said.
Fortunately for the school district, Chief Operating Officer Anne Marie Stronach is on the state’s school reopening task force, which gives her, and in turn the district, a good understanding of what the state is thinking about when it comes to school reopening procedures.
“Being on this (state) committee, receiving a lot of material, digesting, listening to a lot of different perspectives, is an absolute advantage to me and that trickles down to the district,” said Stronach, who also serves on the Lawrence school reopening task force.
The state and local task forces, each of which have 40 or 50 members, are studying two broad categories: social/emotional issues and operational issues.
Emotional and social issues are just as important as the physical needs of students because children have been through a traumatic experience and may have trouble adjusting to new rules accompanying the reopening of schools, Stronach said.
“We know that the priorities are social distancing practices, cleaning and disinfecting ...,” she said, adding there is a debate over the effectiveness of taking every student’s temperature at school.
Logistically, she said, the amount of time it would take to check everyone’s temperature could be disruptive to the school day.
“We will have to make time in the day for kids to wash their hands,” she said. “Our newer schools have sinks in the classrooms. The older schools don’t, so guidance will be given, depending on the building.”
Salem, New Hampshire
Superintendent Michael Delahanty said a prime scenario he sees for the fall involves reopening classrooms while using social distancing, which would limit the number of students allowed in a school at one time.
Students who cannot be in classrooms because of social distancing rules would participate in remote learning, as students did toward the end of the current academic year.
“We are concentrating our efforts on the idea that some kids will be in school and some will be in a remote environment,” Delahanty said.
If the district adopts a mix of classroom teaching and remote learning, a teacher won’t instruct some students in classrooms and others through a Zoom feed, Delahanty said, because teaching remotely and teaching in a classroom are two very different experiences. Instead, certain teachers will likely be assigned to classroom instruction and others to online teaching, he said.
Classroom teaching would be provided to students who need it most, such as those with disabilities and younger students who tend to need more supervision, Delahanty said. Students with disabilities “have had the greatest setbacks and their at-home care would be solely from a parent,” he said, explaining that typically those students are paired with staff members at school to support them.
District officials are also looking to reintegrate non-academic student activities.
“Even if some kids are being taught at home but can come to school at the end of the day to play soccer, we will have them play soccer,” Delahanty said.
Derry
School officials are depending on regulations and guidance from the governor’s task force before adopting a reopening plan for the fall, said Superintendent MaryAnn Connors-Krikorian.
Timothy Powers, headmaster of Pinkerton Academy in Derry, offered a virtual question-and-answer session with families recently and fielded many questions about what the new school year in the fall might look like.
Those scenarios include a normal school year start date or a delayed start, he said. Possible forms of instruction include students studying in classrooms, learning remotely from home, or a combination of the two, he said.
Andover
Superintendent Sheldon Berman said the district is unable to determine how schools will operate in the fall until he receives more guidance from state and federal agencies. They include the Centers for Disease Control, the state Department of Public Health and the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, he said.
“I think we are facing a very ambiguous situation right now,” Berman said. “The worst-case scenario is that we continue to do the remote instruction, but we do it at a higher level.”
Berman said the district is considering several models of instruction for the fall. They include a combination of in-person and online instruction to decrease the number of students in classrooms. Those numbers will be limited by social distancing to guard against COVID-19.
One possible model includes allowing rotating groups of students to attend classes in person two days per week, Berman said. Another model would incorporate a split schedule in which some students would be in classrooms in the mornings and others in the evenings, he said. That option would require an additional run of buses, however, which Berman said would be very expensive.
Transportation of students would be more complex in general, with school buses carrying nowhere near their 70-person capacity because students would need to sit a safe distance from each other, Berman said. That would force the district to increase the number of bus runs, as well as sanitize buses between runs and perhaps check the body temperature of students before they get on a bus, he said.
Londonderry
In Londonderry, educators are studying the district’s remote learning successes and failures as the virtual school year ends. They are looking at what worked and what didn’t, and making plans to use remote learning if it is needed in the fall.
Superintendent Scott Laliberte said it’s too early to tell how the start of the next school year will look, but by studying the remote learning used in the latter part of this academic year, guidelines can be put in place for online instruction if it is needed in the fall. He said the district must also be prepared for the possibility of students physically returning to classrooms. A priority of that option is to bring students and staff back with safeguards against the coronavirus.
“Teams are working behind the scenes,” Laliberte said. “What if we have smaller numbers (of students in school), stagger days? It’s all speculation.”
He said more information will be released once the state provides guidelines developed by the governor’s task force.
Timberlane
Superintendent Earl Metzler said this Southern New Hampshire district will be ready for the possibility that online learning will continue in some fashion in the fall.
“We have reopening steering committees and eagerly await the (state) commissioner’s task force recommendations regarding the timing and conditions in which our schools may reopen,” Metzler said. “In the meantime, we will increase our capacity to offer remote learning by offering professional development to staff in preparation for the fall.’’
Methuen
“Much is unknown” about the reopening of local schools because the city is waiting for information from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, said Mayor Neil Perry, who is also chairman of the School Committee.
“I would be shocked if it was a traditional opening,” Perry said in a text message, “meaning I’d expect some alternative plan from DESE.”
Contributing to this report were Staff Writers Genevieve DiNatale, Brianna Edelstein, Julie Huss and Bill Kirk.