NORTH ANDOVER — Seniors at Woodlands Inn at Edgewood Retirement Community now have two more ways to pass the time thanks to a Boy Scout project.
For his Eagle Scout service project Joseph Skarbek, 13, built a garden and a little library made from new and recycled wood from his parents home in Bradford.
“My grandparents were residents there in the past, and I knew I wanted to do a project for Edgewood because they were so nice,” said Scarbek in a writeup. “I came up with the idea of building wheelchair accessible gardens for the residents so that they might enjoy being in the outdoors and being able to take care of something, just like they would if they were at home.”
Scarbek, from Troop 24, also ran a book drive as part of his project.
