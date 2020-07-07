NEWBURYPORT — After months of searching, the owners of The Screening Room have found a new potential buyer for the State Street movie theater.
For 38 years, the Screening Room has been owned and operated by Andrew Mungo and Nancy Langsam, who decided in May that while the theater is going strong and gaining new popularity, it was time for them to move on and pass the business to someone new.
As Mungo explained, he and Langsam are both in their 70s and have personal challenges. He has Parkinson’s disease while Langsam copes with problems caused by two serious car accidents.
Movie theaters were given the OK to reopen on Monday as part of Gov. Charlie Baker's four-phase reopening plan. And while Mungo said he has no plans to reopen The Screening Room himself, he hopes it will reopen in the hands of a new operator.
"I don't personally have the strength to reopen," he said. "Running a seven-night-a-week business is too much for me."
Mungo previously hoped to sell the theater to The Actors Studio Newburyport, but on Monday he said it may now go to an individual instead, although nothing is set in stone.
"They (the unnamed potential buyer) want to run a movie theater — it's their dream, and they have experience," said Mungo, adding that the person is "not the Firehouse (Center for the Arts) or Mark Clopton (who operates The Actors Studio)," but rather "someone completely new and unknown."
"I'm wary to say more because nothing is signed," said Mungo. "We'll know more in a couple of weeks. If it doesn't work out, I'm not really sure what to do next."
Mungo had previously told The Daily News he hoped to turn the theater over to The Actors Studio Newburyport, which also saw the situation as a chance to increase its offerings to local residents.
But Marc Clopton, executive director for The Actors Studio, said the organization's financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic made him and the studio's board members back away from the purchase.
"With all the uncertainty of the COVID circumstances, and without a way to judge what the future would hold or whether or not businesses would be opening, we couldn't take the risk," he said. "We gave it a lot of thought, and we were sorry to give up the idea but we realized there wasn't enough to go on to know we could make it work."
Mungo also said that while COVID-19 restrictions and the prominence of video streaming will surely pose challenges for movie theaters, he has strong hopes that the Screening Room will continue to hold an important place in the community.
"I think movie theaters will come back," said Mungo. "The people running them know what they're doing, and they have the patience and resources to hold on."
As for his own plans, Mungo said he looks forward to retiring and taking on a more relaxed lifestyle in his home city.
"I'm not going anywhere. I'll live as a senior citizen dandy of the arts about town — that's my next role," said Mungo. "I'll just be bouncing around to different people's art openings and wine-and-cheese receptions. That's my goal."