SALISBURY — A 20-year-old Seabrook man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 495 after the car he was driving crossed the center median and struck another vehicle.
State troopers from the Newbury Barracks received reports of the crash about 4:45 p.m. and responded with Salisbury fire and emergency medical services, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Upon their arrival, police observed a 2002 Audi A-4 that collided head on with a 2013 Lexus RX450.
The Audi’s driver was killed in the crash while his 22-year old passenger suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. A 38-year-old woman driving the Lexus was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A preliminary investigation shows the Audi was traveling on I-495 south when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center median, striking the northbound Lexus. The speed of the Audi is believed to have been a factor in the crash state police said.
The crash remains under investigation by Troop A along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section and the Office of the Medical Examiner.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the state Department of Transportation.