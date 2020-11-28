SALISBURY — Even a global pandemic can’t keep the annual SeaFestival of Trees from sprouting again, if a little bit differently, this year.
Kathy Aiello, the director of the SeaFestival of Trees, said the annual event usually offers a fun, family-friendly holiday celebration complete with ice skating, scavenger hunts and dozens of prize-decorated Christmas trees available via raffle at the Blue Ocean Event Center.
Safety during the COVID-19 pandemic is the order of the day, however, and the 8th Annual SeaFestival of Trees has adapted to fit the socially-distant times by spreading throughout the beach area and even into downtown Newburyport.
Thirty Christmas trees will be on display in various retail locations in Salisbury Beach Center, including Capri Seaside Italian Kitchen & Pizzeria, GroundSwell Surf Café, the Salisbury Discount House Annex, SurfSide Beach Deck & Restaurant, and Swell Willey’s Handmade Candy & Ice Cream.
Downtown Newburyport businesses Dolce Freddo Gelato, Interlocks Salon & Spa, Newburyport Bank and RE/MAX on the River will also have trees of their own.
“We wanted to do something to bring joy to the people who live in this region, no matter what,” Aiello said. “But we also wanted to make sure that people were staying safe at the same time. Although we might not have as many trees, we can still create an exciting experience.”
Each of the SeaFestival trees has been decorated by a local business, with $20,000 worth of cash and prizes to go around.
“People have been overly generous and are very responsive and willing to contribute and donate a tree,” Aiello said. “Everyone wants something to gather around. It is just that kind of year.”
A giant gingerbread house and a display of high-value showcase trees adorned with roughly $3,000 worth of cash and prizes will also be in the lobby of the Blue Ocean Event Center.
“It really is for your viewing pleasure,” she said. “You are not coming to a festival this year. You are coming to view a few trees. you can peek through the window and you can walk inside for a walk around but there will be no admission and you can enter to win.”
The SeaFestival of Trees is presented by Newburyport Bank and will run from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 20 with no admission fee this year. Visitors will not enter their raffle tickets into the traditional posts and the entire experience will be without contact, according to Aiello.
“It will be fun and kind of creates that holiday spirit,” Aiello said.
All proceeds from the SeaFestival of Trees will go toward the Salisbury Beach Partnership, Inc.’s effort to return the Flying Horses Carousel to the beach. Raffle tickets are available online at www.SeaFestivalofTrees.com and at the By the Sea Gift Shop in Blue Ocean Event Center.
For more information call the SeaFestival of Trees hotline at 978-462-2512.