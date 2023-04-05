Boston’s refusal to fly the Christian flag on City Hall Plaza in 2017, in what became a case the Hub lost last May before the U.S. Supreme Court, could have legal ramifications for Gloucester, which has twice refused a resident’s request to raise the flag on a flagpole at City Hall on Dale Avenue during Holy Week.
Ultimately, the matter may come down to whether flags flown at City Hall are “government speech” and whether the city has a flag policy for flag raisings.
The mayor just signed a new flag policy on March 7. The city lacked a written policy before.
Boston’s former practice of letting all applicants fly their flags and a lack of a written policy meant that its refusal to fly the Christian flag based on a religious viewpoint violated a group’s free speech rights, according to the Supreme Court’s 9-0 decision.
The Supreme Court held that Boston had violated the free speech rights of resident Harold Shurtleff and his Camp Constitution group when it denied him permission to raise the Christian flag after approving 50 unique flags during 284 ceremonies from 2005 to 2017.
Boston settled for $2.1 million in legal fees and other associated costs with the nonprofit Liberty Counsel, “a national nonprofit litigation, education, and public policy organization” focused on the First Amendment and religious liberties that backed Shurtleff’s legal challenge.
In a letter to the Times, resident Alex Destino said he engaged Liberty Counsel over the city’s denial in October and last month to raise at City Hall the Christian flag, an ecumenical flag consisting of a white flag with a blue square in the upper left corner featuring a red Latin cross.
“It’s impossible to tell the story of Gloucester’s 400 years without including the enormous impact of the Christian church and community here,” Destino wrote.
“In every corner of Gloucester, from Annisquam to Magnolia, East Gloucester to West Gloucester, as well as downtown, we have Christian churches of all denominations that have been serving our community for hundreds of years,” Destino wrote, adding that “One cannot separate the influence of the Christian community here in Gloucester from who we are as a city.”
Destino said the denial and lack of response from Mayor Greg Verga “necessitate(s) a legal response.”
“This situation is much more significant than a flag. The city of Gloucester is openly discriminating against viewpoints it disfavors,” Destino wrote.
Destino argued the city has opened its flagpole to numerous groups and viewpoints over the years but has rejected the Christian flag.
“The High Court stated the censorship was viewpoint discrimination, and there is no Establishment Clause defense,” Destino wrote.
On March 14, Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to Verga asking him to respond by March 25 “to prevent the need for further action.”
Flagpole ‘not a public forum’
General Counsel Suzanne Egan responded on Monday, April 3, that the city’s flagpole “is used solely for government speech. It is not available for individuals to raise their own flags. The flagpole is limited to flags which express or constitute government speech and therefore the mayor denies Mr. Destino’s request.”
Egan explained that Verga had denied his request in the fall “stating that the city’s flagpole is not a public forum,” and that flags raised by the city “are official expressions of the city and therefore is limited to government speech.” The mayor had said the city has meaningful involvement with the selection of flags and crafting messages.
Egan said that the city had not created a public forum and was free to deny Destino’s request.
“The government speech doctrine does not prevent the government from declining to express a view,” said Egan, citing the Shurtleff case. The city does not invite the public to apply to raise flags, nor does it have an administrative application process.
“The city does not offer individuals or groups the opportunity to hold private flag-raising events,” Egan said. Only the mayor, the City Council or city officials may initiate a flag raising on the city’s flagpoles.
Egan wrote that public officials are present at every flag-raising event, with Verga issuing a proclamation before National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The public was invited to Pride and Juneteenth flag raisings, and Verga invited local and state leaders to a flag raising for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Liberty Counsel wrote that Destino had not received standards by which the city considers requests for flag raisings.
“The city uses an ad hoc process and has thus far considered requests using its unbridled discretion,” Liberty Counsel attorneys wrote, adding that “The Supreme Court has prohibited unbridled discretion in traditional public forums.”
However, Egan wrote that the mayor has adopted a flag policy, noting that city ordinance gives the mayor’s office the authority to order flag raisings.
“The city’s flagpoles are not intended to serve as a forum for free expression by the public,” the Gloucester Flag Policy states. Flags are displayed in conjunction with official events and ceremonies, announced by mayoral proclamation or city council resolution.
Liberty Counsel urged the city “to carefully consider its past practices; and not discriminate against flag raising requests based on a religious or political viewpoint.”
“We currently have no movement on the situation in the City of Gloucester,” emailed Holly Meade, vice president of media for Liberty Counsel, in response to an inquiry from the Times.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
