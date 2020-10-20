ANDOVER — The School Committee opted to hire a search firm to find a new permanent superintendent in a unanimous decision Tuesday night, but will keep the search for an interim superintendent in-house.
The committee is in need of an interim superintendent to start January 1 and someone to fill the position permanently starting July 1 after Superintendent Sheldon Berman announced his resignation on Oct. 15.
The committee also voted to post the six-month interim superintendent opening to begin the search without the help of a firm, utilizing people within the district to make that decision.
The committee highlighted community engagement as one of the most important aspects of the search and approved a request for a proposal to solicit firms. The proposal states the committee will choose a firm by Nov. 24.
"A big reason for me wanting to do this is to have some expertise to guide us through the right way to approach community involvement in a very robust way with a lot of outreach," said Committee Chairwoman Shannon Scully.
The committee is working with Terry Peznola, who works for the town's purchasing department, to find a search firm. The search process for a permanent superintendent will likely be completed by the spring of next year, Peznola said.
The committee was joined by Jessica Porter, the new director of Human Resources — who is set to start her job for the district next week — along with multiple district employees that are part of the leadership team.
Porter helped advise the committee, saying she had good experiences using search firms for filling key roles in the past. However, she said the district likely didn't need to utilize a firm for the interim position.
"With any job search, it is going to take time to find the right person," Porter said. "I do think for a 6-month position of an interim superintendent I do think we'll use more time trying to do something with a broader search, going with a consultant... I think this is something we can handle within the district."
Porter suggested getting a team together within the district to vet interim candidates and then have the school committee decide between a few.
"The interim superintendent will not be considered as a candidate for the permanent superintendent role," Scully said reading from the position description. She said that line hopefully conveys there is no "back door" for getting the permanent role.
Berman first became superintendent for an interim term, and the school committee decided to hire him for the permanent position.
"Frankly I don't think the community looked favorably looked upon that at the time and there's still perhaps some consternation that the search wasn't as thorough as possible," Scully said.
Committee member Susan McCready, who is the only remaining member serving at the time Berman was hired, agreed, saying this is a different situation.